Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsclick it or ticket seatbelt campaign in place to increase seat belt use rate this holiday weekend
Virginia

Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign in place to increase seat belt use rate this holiday weekend

Crystal Graham
Published date:
seat belt
(© Drazen – stock.adobe.com)

The Department of Motor Vehicles and AAA Mid-Atlantic joins Virginia’s first responders, local law enforcement and Virginia State Police to focus on saving lives through increased seat belt use by participating in the national Click It or Ticket campaign through June 4.

This annual campaign takes place during the Memorial Day holiday, one of the year’s busiest and deadliest travel weekends.

AAA is predicting more than 42 million people will be traveling nationwide for the long Memorial Day weekend. That’s just 1 percent shy of the holiday travel numbers from the pre-pandemic days of 2019.

Nearly 90 percent of all travelers, or about 37 million people, will be on the roads.

Here in the Commonwealth, 1.16 million Virginians will be traveling, with more than one million of them predicted to be hitting the roads.

“The roads of Virginia will be very busy this weekend with holiday travelers, and that means there’s a greater potential for crashes,” says Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “We want everyone to be safe. We encourage drivers to limit distractions, obey the speed limit, and make sure they buckle up everyone in the vehicle before they set out on that Great American Road Trip.”

More than 18 percent of Virginians still don’t wear their seat belt, according to the state’s most recent seat belt survey.

In Virginia last year:

  • 5,427 unrestrained people involved in crashes
  • 3,702 unrestrained injuries
  • 375 deaths involving unrestrained people
  • Approximately one of every two crash fatalities in Virginia involved occupants who did not wear a seat belt
  • People aged 21-30 made up 68 percent of unrestrained fatalities and the highest number of unrestrained fatalities happened between midnight and 3 a.m. (70 percent).

“These numbers mean thousands of Virginians still choose not to make the simple, safe choice of buckling up as their best defense against a reckless, impaired or distracted driver,” says DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “By participating in Click It or Ticket, we are raising awareness and educating Virginians on the importance of always wearing a seat belt, every time.”

Law enforcement will support DMV’s seat belt awareness messaging by conducting high visibility enforcement along busy roads and highways to prevent avoidable crashes and save lives.

“Buckling up is not merely a legal obligation,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Wearing a seat belt is an act of self-preservation. Moreover, the impact of wearing seat belts extends beyond our own lives. It sets an example for others, especially our young people who are observing our behaviors and learning from our actions. Simply click it and avoid the ticket.”

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Headed to the OBX for Memorial Day? Damaged bridge to cause major traffic delays
2 Updated: Harrisonburg High School lockdown lifted after ‘altercation between students’
3 Reece Beekman sides with Kadin Shedrick: How might impacts Beeks’ NBA-or-stay decision
4 Podcast: NASCAR has itself another Bubba Wallace race problem
5 American horse racing missteps again: Preakness win overshadowed by death

Latest News

Blue Ridge Parkway autumn
Culture

Blue Ridge Parkway opens 2023 season this weekend

Crystal Graham
harrisonburg fire rescue camp particpant
Local

Summer camp to pair girls with women who have careers in fire and rescue

Crystal Graham

A free summer camp open to girls ages 14 to 17 aims to encourage more young women to consider fire service as a viable career option.

Alex Bowman
Sports

Alex Bowman (fractured vertebra) set for return at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600

Rod Mullins

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will return to NASCAR Cup Series competition this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

waynesboro
Local

DORA makes first appearance in downtown Waynesboro’s Tour the Town today

Rebecca Barnabi
teen alcohol
Local

Charlottesville youth chosen for leadership role in student-led prevention program

Rebecca Barnabi
bubba wallace
Sports

NASCAR is trying to appeal to Black fans: White fans’ response to Bubba Wallace is a problem

Chris Graham
svac art center west main st
Local

Shenandoah Valley Art Center to hold ribbon cutting today for West Main addition

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy