Clerk’s Office offers free property notification service for Augusta County residents

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is partnering with Logan Systems, Inc., to provide a new free property notification service for citizens who wish to track when documents are recorded related to their property.

Logan Systems is the Augusta County Clerk’s Office land record vendor.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is excited to provide Augusta County citizens a free service to track any activity for documents recorded related to their property,” Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes said. “This will provide many citizens with the peace of mind, and also receive information so they can see what activity may occur related to their property.”

This property notification service will allow citizens and property owners to set up an account using their name and email address, and then have their email validated. Residents who access the service can then set up the name or names for whom they want to receive notices. If one or more names is on the document being recorded in the Clerk’s Office, then the person receives an email from the property notification service regarding that activity.

Logan System, Inc. has been the land record vendor for the Clerk’s Office since 2013. The Greensboro, North Carolina based company provides land record, probate and judgement systems to record, index and digitize documents for easier access for the public and Circuit Court Clerk’s staff. Logan Systems works with 29 Circuit Court Clerk’s Office across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse, and serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.