Charlottesville’s Michie Tavern has new owner; sale expected to close in spring

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Michie Tavern will soon have a new owner, but guests should expect the same service and food that has made the Charlottesville staple a success for more than two centuries.

The Thomas Jefferson Foundation, the private nonprofit that owns and operates Monticello, has entered into an agreement to purchase the restaurant. The sale is expected to close this spring.

“Michie Tavern is a beloved institution that has served our community and many Monticello visitors for years,” said Tobias Dengel, chair of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation board of trustees. “Two of the key missions of the foundation are preservation and education. This transaction will ensure that Monticello’s principal entrance corridor and the Saunders Trail are protected and preserved, allowing visitors to continue to enjoy a scenic journey to Monticello for generations to come.”

The family said in a news release that they are proud of what they have accomplished in the 55 years that they have owned and operated Michie Tavern.

“We are delighted that Michie Tavern’s future will be in the capable hands of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation so future generations can continue to enjoy the wonderful experience we worked so hard to create,” said Greg MacDonald. “I would like to sincerely thank our hardworking staff, local customers and our visitors from all over the globe who have supported Michie Tavern for the past 55 years.”

Monticello will honor all existing reservations.

“Much like Monticello, Michie Tavern is a beloved historic site that plays a special role in bridging the gap between the past and present. The tavern serves a taste of the past to the tens of thousands of students, families and tourists who visit our region each year and we will be working with a nationally recognized partner to deliver coordinated experiences and amenities across Monticello, the Jefferson Vineyards and Michie Tavern,” said Gardiner Hallock, Monticello interim president. “On behalf of the foundation, I would like to take a moment to thank several longtime Monticello donors, whose immense generosity and continued support made this possible.”

Originally constructed in western Albemarle County around 1784 and moved to its current site near Monticello in 1927, Michie Tavern has been a gathering place for the community for almost 250 years. Michie Tavern offers a unique dining experience inspired by 18th-century Southern recipes and hospitality. Michie Tavern also includes the tavern shop and general shop, along with several other relocated historic buildings.

