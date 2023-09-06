Countries
Charlottesville to perform system maintenance on all network, internet, phone services 
Local

Crystal Graham
Published date:
phone alert
(© Kiattisak – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Charlottesville will be performing system maintenance on all network, internet and phone services on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The maintenance is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you have business with city departments, see below for more information.

Department of Social Services

  • To report a child protective services concern, call Virginia Child Protective Services at (800) 552-7096
  • To report an adult protective services concern, call Virginia Adult Protective Services at (888) 832-3858

Parks and Recreation

Parks & Recreation facilities will be open for their regular scheduled hours, but some features/amenities may not be available due to the network outage. For phone access on Sept. 10, use the alternate numbers listed below for the affected facilities:

  • Carver Recreation Center: (434) 981-1239
  • Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center: (434) 962-5065

Police

  • If you require emergency assistance, please dial 9-1-1
  • For non-emergency dispatch, dial (434) 977-9041

Utilities

  • During the city’s phone outage, to report a water main break, sewer backup or a gas leak, or if you have a utility service inquiry or question regarding utility operations, call Utilities Dispatch at (434) 293-9164.

Other Services

Other services that will be unavailable during the maintenance window include:

  • GIS viewer
  • Large item pickup
  • Passport scheduler
  • Utility billing applications
  • Parking citation appeals

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

