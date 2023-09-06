Charlottesville to perform system maintenance on all network, internet, phone services 

The City of Charlottesville will be performing system maintenance on all network, internet and phone services on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The maintenance is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you have business with city departments, see below for more information.

Department of Social Services

To report a child protective services concern, call Virginia Child Protective Services at (800) 552-7096

To report an adult protective services concern, call Virginia Adult Protective Services at (888) 832-3858

Parks and Recreation

Parks & Recreation facilities will be open for their regular scheduled hours, but some features/amenities may not be available due to the network outage. For phone access on Sept. 10, use the alternate numbers listed below for the affected facilities:

Carver Recreation Center: (434) 981-1239

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center: (434) 962-5065

Police

If you require emergency assistance, please dial 9-1-1

For non-emergency dispatch, dial (434) 977-9041

Utilities

During the city’s phone outage, to report a water main break, sewer backup or a gas leak, or if you have a utility service inquiry or question regarding utility operations, call Utilities Dispatch at (434) 293-9164.

Other Services

Other services that will be unavailable during the maintenance window include: