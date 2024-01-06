Charlottesville puts additional emphasis on sustainability, climate goals with new office

The City of Charlottesville is putting more emphasis on sustainability and climate goals with the creation of the Office of Sustainability. The new office will be part of the City Manager’s office.

“This change provides a designation of priority for climate action and elevates its focus to work across the entire city organization as an extension of the city manager,” said Sam Sanders, city manager, in a report to Charlottesville City Council in December.

Climate action is one of the strategic outcome areas in the city’s new Strategic Plan Framework adopted in September.

Charlottesville launched its first formal environmental program in 2002. Over more than 20 years, the program has focused on regulatory compliance, pollution prevention, environmental restoration and stewardship, water and energy efficiency, sustainability and climate work.

Efforts support the city’s Green City vision for a vibrant urban forest, clean air and water, healthy rivers and streams, efficient homes and buildings and other improved environmental conditions.

Acknowledging the urgency of the climate crisis, city council adopted a community Climate Action Plan in early 2023 to pursue significant greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. In addition to reducing emissions, Charlottesville has teamed up with Albemarle County and the University of Virginia on Resilient Together, an initiative to make sure the community is strong, safe, and healthy in the face of a changing climate.

“The Office of Sustainability is a resource for all city departments and is focused on taking a whole-of-government approach to this critical sustainability and climate work”, said Kristel Riddervold, director of the Office of Sustainability. “We are also community-facing and will continue to work with residents, businesses, and other partners to achieve our community climate goals and protect the environment. We will do this work while keeping council’s commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion at the forefront.”

For more information, visit Charlottesville.gov/GreenCity.