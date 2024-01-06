Countries
Climate, Local

Charlottesville puts additional emphasis on sustainability, climate goals with new office

Crystal Graham
Published date:

charlottesville green city sustainabilityThe City of Charlottesville is putting more emphasis on sustainability and climate goals with the creation of the Office of Sustainability. The new office will be part of the City Manager’s office.

“This change provides a designation of priority for climate action and elevates its focus to work across the entire city organization as an extension of the city manager,” said Sam Sanders, city manager, in a report to Charlottesville City Council in December.

Climate action is one of the strategic outcome areas in the city’s new Strategic Plan Framework adopted in September.

Charlottesville launched its first formal environmental program in 2002. Over more than 20 years, the program has focused on regulatory compliance, pollution prevention, environmental restoration and stewardship, water and energy efficiency, sustainability and climate work.

Efforts support the city’s Green City vision for a vibrant urban forest, clean air and water, healthy rivers and streams, efficient homes and buildings and other improved environmental conditions.

Acknowledging the urgency of the climate crisis, city council adopted a community Climate Action Plan in early 2023 to pursue significant greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. In addition to reducing emissions, Charlottesville has teamed up with Albemarle County and the University of Virginia on Resilient Together, an initiative to make sure the community is strong, safe, and healthy in the face of a changing climate.

“The Office of Sustainability is a resource for all city departments and is focused on taking a whole-of-government approach to this critical sustainability and climate work”, said Kristel Riddervold, director of the Office of Sustainability. “We are also community-facing and will continue to work with residents, businesses, and other partners to achieve our community climate goals and protect the environment.  We will do this work while keeping council’s commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion at the forefront.”

For more information, visit Charlottesville.gov/GreenCity.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

