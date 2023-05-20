Countries
Charlottesville: New Pen Park nature trail crosses Meadowcreek Golf Course
Local

Charlottesville: New Pen Park nature trail crosses Meadowcreek Golf Course

Chris Graham
Published date:
nature trail
Photo: Charlottesville Parks & Rec

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation and volunteers from the Rivanna Trails Foundation came together on May 13 to build a new nature trail at the confluence of Meadow Creek and the Rivanna River.

The trail crosses Meadowcreek Golf Course between holes using cart paths to connect the with the existing trail along the river at Pen Park.

“People are already enjoying it and thanked Parks and Recreation and Golf for the new link as I was working to finish up some sign installations,” said Charlottesville Parks & Rec Planner Chris Gensic.

Pedestrians can now avoid climbing large hills, cutting through neighborhoods and busy streets and enjoy the sights and sounds of the creek and river.





Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

