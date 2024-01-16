Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Charlottesville names Eden Ratliff to city post; will oversee strategic plan
Local

Charlottesville names Eden Ratliff to city post; will oversee strategic plan

Crystal Graham
Published date:
charlottesville virginia map
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Charlottesville has appointed Eden Ratliff as the new deputy city manager for administration. Ratliff will start next month.

Ratliff most recently served as the manager of Kennett Township, Penn.

Ratliff graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Master of Arts in employment and labor relations and a Bachelor of Arts in political science. He is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in public management from Johns Hopkins University.

The deputy city manager for administration oversees a variety of assignments relating to the city’s strategic plan such as special projects, organization-wide initiatives, capital improvement planning and operational efficiencies.

His portfolio will include budget, finance, human resources and IT.

Ratliff will report to the city manager.

“I am excited to have Eden join the city manager’s office, and I know he will bring an energy and enthusiasm that will support the ongoing work to stabilize the organization,” said City Manager Sam Sanders Jr.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

snow on roads in winter
Climate, Local

VDOT: Temps likely to dip into single digits, black ice possible

Crystal Graham
Commonwealth Clash
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Virginia Tech

Chris Graham

Virginia (11-5, 2-3 ACC) and Virginia Tech (10-6, 2-3 ACC) would, right now, be the 8-9 game opening the action on the second day of the 2024 ACC Tournament.

roanoke
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Roanoke man served arrest, search warrant for June incident, firing into vehicle

Crystal Graham

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody related to a June incident where he allegedly fired a weapon into a vehicle traveling on Interstate 581 in Roanoke.

Health, Virginia

UVA professor honored for FDA-approved invention for women with cervical cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia set to celebrate black bear cub birthdays

Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg police academy
Cops & Courts, Local

Harrisonburg Police Department offers Community Police Academy starting March 12

Crystal Graham
Climate, Virginia

DCR welcomes public feedback at information meeting for Lake Anna State Park master plan

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status