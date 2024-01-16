Charlottesville names Eden Ratliff to city post; will oversee strategic plan

The City of Charlottesville has appointed Eden Ratliff as the new deputy city manager for administration. Ratliff will start next month.

Ratliff most recently served as the manager of Kennett Township, Penn.

Ratliff graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Master of Arts in employment and labor relations and a Bachelor of Arts in political science. He is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in public management from Johns Hopkins University.

The deputy city manager for administration oversees a variety of assignments relating to the city’s strategic plan such as special projects, organization-wide initiatives, capital improvement planning and operational efficiencies.

His portfolio will include budget, finance, human resources and IT.

Ratliff will report to the city manager.

“I am excited to have Eden join the city manager’s office, and I know he will bring an energy and enthusiasm that will support the ongoing work to stabilize the organization,” said City Manager Sam Sanders Jr.