Charlottesville Black Business Expo returns to IX Art Park on Friday 

The 7th annual Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo returns to IX Art Park on Friday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

This year’s Black Business Expo includes an exhibition of more than 30 booths operated by Black-owned businesses, three panel discussions by leading professionals, a business pitch competition with cash prizes, live music entertainment and more.

“These business owners are part of the bedrock of our local small business economy,” said Ty Cooper, director of the Expo. “The event is a chance for the public to meet and support them, and for business owners to network and grow.”

Charlottesville’s newest supergroup, Afro Asia, brings cross-genre sounds from 6 – 7 p.m.

Reggae talent Mighty Joshua headlines the event from 7:30 – 9 p.m. with conscious lyrics flowing freely over rhythms rooted in percussion.

“This year’s entertainment is top notch. I hope that all kinds of people will come out to experience the grooves, connect with each other, and learn more about these black-owned small businesses,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU 91.1 FM, which co-organizes the Expo.

Attendance at the Black Business Expo is open to all.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo started in fall 2017 in the wake of the “Unite the Right” rally.

The Expo is sponsored by IX Art Park, Bama Works, City of Charlottesville, Charlottesville Office of Economic Development, United Way of Greater Charlottesville and Community Investment Collaborative.

More information is available online at BlackBusinessExpo.org.