Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Charlottesville Black Business Expo returns to IX Art Park on Friday 
Culture, Local

Charlottesville Black Business Expo returns to IX Art Park on Friday 

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Black woman dancing at festival
(© leszekglasner – stock.adobe.com)

The 7th annual Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo returns to IX Art Park on Friday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

This year’s Black Business Expo includes an exhibition of more than 30 booths operated by Black-owned businesses, three panel discussions by leading professionals, a business pitch competition with cash prizes, live music entertainment and more.

“These business owners are part of the bedrock of our local small business economy,” said Ty Cooper, director of the Expo. “The event is a chance for the public to meet and support them, and for business owners to network and grow.”

Charlottesville’s newest supergroup, Afro Asia, brings cross-genre sounds from 6 – 7 p.m.

Reggae talent Mighty Joshua headlines the event from 7:30 – 9 p.m. with conscious lyrics flowing freely over rhythms rooted in percussion.

“This year’s entertainment is top notch. I hope that all kinds of people will come out to experience the grooves, connect with each other, and learn more about these black-owned small businesses,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU 91.1 FM, which co-organizes the Expo.

Attendance at the Black Business Expo is open to all.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo started in fall 2017 in the wake of the “Unite the Right” rally.

The Expo is sponsored by IX Art Park, Bama Works, City of Charlottesville, Charlottesville Office of Economic Development, United Way of Greater Charlottesville and Community Investment Collaborative.

More information is available online at BlackBusinessExpo.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
2 Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries
3 UVA Athletics distances itself from controversial in-game football analyst, sideline reporter
4 Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with ‘Parkinson on steroids,’ won’t run for re-election in 2024
5 Staunton Schools: Kindness Matters Walkathon theme focuses on self, others, the planet

Latest News

brennan armstrong
Sports

UVA alum Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium: ‘Hopefully they’re not too hard on me’

Chris Graham
joe biden
Politics, U.S. & World

Sources: Biden Administration to announce new Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Crystal Graham

Media reports indicate President Joe Biden is making plans to create a national office of gun violence prevention.

pedestrians in crosswalk
Culture, Local

VDOT public hearing focuses on five Albemarle County projects to improve safety, access

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing in Charlottesville tomorrow night about proposed design-build bundle.

police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: Arrest made, victim identified in Drewry Street homicide

Crystal Graham
craft beer flight
Economy, Virginia

‘We raise our glass to you, Virginia’: Advocacy group applauds new approach to beer delivery

Crystal Graham
BEAM Diagnostics
Health, Virginia

Fralin spinoff partners with UVA Health to improve screening for opioid use disorder

Crystal Graham
kane brown
Culture, Local

Kane Brown to kick off ‘In The Air’ tour in Charlottesville on March 28

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy