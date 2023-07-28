Charitable foundation assists Rockbridge County families experiencing food insecurity

The Campus Kitchen at Washington and Lee has received $2,700 from the Food Lion feeds charitable foundation. This grant, designed to help feed neighbors in need, will support the ongoing efforts of the Campus Kitchen Backpack Program to assist families in Rockbridge County.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” said Ryan Brink, CKWL Coordinator. “As food costs remain high, the Campus Kitchen Backpack Program is an important resource for families in the Rockbridge area.”

The Campus Kitchen Backpack Program was established in 2009 to address the meal gap experienced by children receiving free and reduced lunch in schools throughout Rockbridge County and provides weekly packages of non-perishable breakfast, lunch and snack items to registered children at area schools.

The funding from the Food Lion Feeds charitable foundation will go toward the purchase of food for this program, which currently delivers more than 800 backpacks each week to preschoolers, elementary school students and middle school students in the local school districts.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger in their communities.