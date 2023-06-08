Countries
Catching up with Kyle Guy: UVA hoops alum in Spanish league semifinals
Sports

Catching up with Kyle Guy: UVA hoops alum in Spanish league semifinals

Chris Graham
Published date:
kyle guy
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA basketball alum Kyle Guy was held in check in Game 2 of the ACB semifinals on Thursday, scoring five points for Joventut Badalona in a 90-73 loss to Real Madrid.

Guy, a 2019 UVA hoops alum, had exploded for 30 points in a 93-83 Game 1 win on Tuesday, the scoring output fueled by 8-of-13 shooting from three-point range.

In Thursday’s Game 2 loss, Guy was just 1-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-5 from three.

Game 3 in the series between Joventut Badalona (19-15) and Real Madrid (28-6) is set for Saturday.

The winner of the best-of-five semifinal series will play the winner of the series featuring top seed Barcelona (29-5) and #5 seed Unicaja (24-10) in the finals.

Joventut Badalona, the #7 seed in the ACB Spanish pro league, upset the #2 seed, Baskonia (29-5), in the playoff quarterfinals with a two-game sweep.

Guy, who spent his first three pro seasons splitting time between the NBA and the G League, is averaging 12.8 points and 2.2 assists per game for Joventut Badalona, shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three-point range in league play.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

