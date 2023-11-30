Carilion Mental Health names vice president to team leading Roanoke facility

Lisa Sprinkel, vice president of Carilion Clinic Home Health and Hospice, has been selected to also serve as vice president of Carilion Mental Health.

Carilion Mental Health is an outpatient facility offering mental health services at Tanglewood Center in Roanoke. The 37,000-square-foot facility offers addiction services, child and adolescent psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry, women’s mental health services, interventional treatment, research and development, psychology services, emergency psychiatry, telepsychiatry and help for grief and healing.

Sprinkel will lead the mental health team with Carilion Mental Health Chair Robert Trestman, MD, PhD.

Sprinkel has served as interim vice president since May 1.

Sprinkel has held a variety of clinical and leadership positions during her tenure with Carilion and has led the home health and hospice department for 17 years.

She began her nursing career as a diploma graduate from Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s School of Professional Nursing, received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mary Baldwin University and earned a master’s degree in nursing administration from Jefferson College of Health Sciences.

Sprinkel has been instrumental in influencing the delivery of home medical services and served on the governor’s task force on long term care. She is also an active member and participant in several nonprofit boards in the region.