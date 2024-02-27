Countries
Home 'Cancelled' podcast hosts to present live show in Charlottesville March 14
Arts & Culture, Local

‘Cancelled’ podcast hosts to present live show in Charlottesville March 14

Crystal Graham
Published date:
cancelled podcast paramount
Submitted

Upfront Inc. presents a live show of the podcast “Cancelled” with hosts Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield on March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

As a natural evolution of her acclaimed “storytime” videos, this show offers an intimate look at Mongeau, her meteoric rise to superstardom and the unavoidable moments of vulnerability that make her all the more human.

Schofield is the voice of reason between the dynamic duo.

Schofield, who was born and raised in Arizona, started her academic journey with nursing but discovered her true passions were in Los Angeles. After her move, she grew a following quickly over social media thanks to her unique and satirical commentary on everyday life.

“Cancelled” Live will not only continue to spill all the tea that you see on their podcast each week, but it will be with no cuts and no bleeping out names.

VIP meet and greet tickets are available.

Tickets range from $27.50to $47.50 per person.

Tickets are on sale at www.theparamount.net

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

