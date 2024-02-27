‘Cancelled’ podcast hosts to present live show in Charlottesville March 14

Upfront Inc. presents a live show of the podcast “Cancelled” with hosts Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield on March 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

As a natural evolution of her acclaimed “storytime” videos, this show offers an intimate look at Mongeau, her meteoric rise to superstardom and the unavoidable moments of vulnerability that make her all the more human.

Schofield is the voice of reason between the dynamic duo.

Schofield, who was born and raised in Arizona, started her academic journey with nursing but discovered her true passions were in Los Angeles. After her move, she grew a following quickly over social media thanks to her unique and satirical commentary on everyday life.

“Cancelled” Live will not only continue to spill all the tea that you see on their podcast each week, but it will be with no cuts and no bleeping out names.

VIP meet and greet tickets are available.

Tickets range from $27.50to $47.50 per person.

Tickets are on sale at www.theparamount.net