Canadian man sentenced to 32 years in U.S. prison in online sextortion scheme

A Canadian man was sentenced Monday to 32 years in prison for masterminding an online sextortion scheme.

According to court documents, from approximately 2014 to 2016, Muhammad Luqman Rana, 33, of Vaughan, Ontario, used the online messaging chat sites Omegle and Tinychat to target both adult and minor victims living in the United States and Canada to produce sexually explicit images.

Rana tricked five minor U.S. victims, who ranged from ages 12 to 17, into producing sexually explicit images by posing as a minor male. Rana surreptitiously captured two of the minor victims changing in their bedrooms after they had accidentally left their webcam on after chatting with him.

Once Rana had embarrassing and sensitive videos of his victims, he forced them to produce and send additional sexually explicit images and videos via both live transmission and to his email account out of fear that he would publicly post the videos he had previously obtained if they did not comply with his demands.

Rana was arrested in Canada last year on a provisional arrest warrant. He was extradited to the United States on Jan. 25, 2022.