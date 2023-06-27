Bryan Danielson broken arm ‘definitely worse than we thought,’ according to his wife, Brie

Bryan Danielson may be out longer than the six to eight weeks that he had originally thought after suffering a broken right forearm in Sunday’s “Forbidden Door” win over Kazuchika Okada.

“Not sure to be proud or chastise him for wrestling 10 more minutes with this break!! Definitely worse than we thought!!” his wife, Brie, posted to Instagram, along with a photo of the X-ray of her husband’s broken arm.

Danielson suffered the injury with about 10 minutes to go in his main-event match with Okada, the Japanese star, when Okada hit Danielson with an elbow drop from the top rope.

Danielson, a former WWE world champ, continued after the injury, and went on to record the victory via submission.

After the event, Danielson told reporters that he thought he would be out six to eight weeks, which would push him in terms of his availability for the big AEW “All In” show in London on Aug. 27.

The record-breaking show, which has already sold in excess of 65,000 tickets, has become a magnet for wrestlers from across the world not affiliated with WWE.

It may not include Danielson, if this X-ray is any indication.