newsbryan danielson broken arm definitely worse than we thought according to his wife brie
Sports

Bryan Danielson broken arm ‘definitely worse than we thought,’ according to his wife, Brie

Chris Graham
Published date:
bryan danielson
Photo: Brie Danielson/Instagram

Bryan Danielson may be out longer than the six to eight weeks that he had originally thought after suffering a broken right forearm in Sunday’s “Forbidden Door” win over Kazuchika Okada.

“Not sure to be proud or chastise him for wrestling 10 more minutes with this break!! Definitely worse than we thought!!” his wife, Brie, posted to Instagram, along with a photo of the X-ray of her husband’s broken arm.

Danielson suffered the injury with about 10 minutes to go in his main-event match with Okada, the Japanese star, when Okada hit Danielson with an elbow drop from the top rope.

Danielson, a former WWE world champ, continued after the injury, and went on to record the victory via submission.

After the event, Danielson told reporters that he thought he would be out six to eight weeks, which would push him in terms of his availability for the big AEW “All In” show in London on Aug. 27.

The record-breaking show, which has already sold in excess of 65,000 tickets, has become a magnet for wrestlers from across the world not affiliated with WWE.

It may not include Danielson, if this X-ray is any indication.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

