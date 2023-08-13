Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Bowie pitchers silence Richmond bats in 5-2 win
Sports

Bowie pitchers silence Richmond bats in 5-2 win

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels could not rally from an early deficit and fell to the Bowie Baysox, 5-2, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (54-53, 21-17), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have dropped three of their last four games and allowed 10 hits with seven walks to the Baysox (51-56, 20-18), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Saturday.

The Baysox pulled ahead, 2-0, in the third inning when Jud Fabian launched a two-run homer against Richmond starter Ryan Murphy (Loss, 1-8). Murphy ended his start allowing two runs, three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

With the bases loaded in the third, Donovan Walton lifted a sacrifice fly to center field and scored Carter Aldrete to close the score to 2-1.

Bowie padded its lead to 3-1 when Donta’ Williams punched a run-scoring single with two outs in the sixth inning.

Fabian hit a leadoff single to start the eighth and later moved to third base on a wild pitch and stolen base. A ground-ball double play sent Fabian home and extended the Bowie advantage to 4-1. After two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, Tyler Myrick entered the game and notched a strikeout to strand all three baserunners.

Victor Bericoto crushed a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth, closing the score to 4-2. It was Bericoto’s third home run with the Flying Squirrels and his 19th of the season.

Jackson Holliday pushed Bowie ahead, 5-2, with an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning.

Bowie reliever Ryan Long (Save, 1) set down the Flying Squirrels in order in the bottom of the ninth to close out the Bowie win. He totaled five strikeouts over five innings.

Bowie starter Tyler Wells allowed one run, two walks and three hits over 3.1 innings. Xavier Moore (Win, 2-0) entered the game in the fourth inning and retired two of the three batters faced.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the homestand against the Baysox Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (3-2, 3.70) will make his second start of the series for Richmond.

On Sunday, the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under can receive a Hooded Beach Towel presented by Pepsi and Starry. Fans are invited for Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik from 12:45-1:05 p.m. Kids are also invited for Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Augusta County sheriff addresses controversy over retirement of K9 dog
2 Augusta County invokes seven-day extension to respond to FOIA request on Seaton tapes
3 Is Augusta County a focal point of the new DOJ civil rights online portal?
4 Virginia point guard Dante Harris is itching to get back on the floor after redshirt year
5 UT blogger: Coach Rud making ‘big mistake’ not making training camp about Vols’ offense

Latest News

tajh boyd
Sports

Medical examiner: Death of Liberty football freshman Tajh Boyd ruled a suicide

Chris Graham
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Politics, U.S.

Appeals court accepts neutering from debt-ceiling bill, backs off blocking MVP

Chris Graham

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has capitulated, ruling on Friday in two cases against authorizations issued by agencies to the Mountain Valley Pipeline to dismiss challenges raised by environmental groups.

road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Aug. 14-18

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule for highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Lynchburg rallies from early deficit, defeats Freddies, 8-6

Chris Graham
acc football
Sports

Four schools are blocking the expansion of the ACC: Four of The Magnificent Seven

Chris Graham
us flag
Op/Eds, Politics

It is the ‘rich men north of Richmond’: But it ain’t because of what you’re being told

Chris Graham
charlottesville rally
Op/Eds, Police, Politics

Letter: Six years since Unite the Right

Letters

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy