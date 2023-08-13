Bowie pitchers silence Richmond bats in 5-2 win

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not rally from an early deficit and fell to the Bowie Baysox, 5-2, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (54-53, 21-17), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have dropped three of their last four games and allowed 10 hits with seven walks to the Baysox (51-56, 20-18), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Saturday.

The Baysox pulled ahead, 2-0, in the third inning when Jud Fabian launched a two-run homer against Richmond starter Ryan Murphy (Loss, 1-8). Murphy ended his start allowing two runs, three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

With the bases loaded in the third, Donovan Walton lifted a sacrifice fly to center field and scored Carter Aldrete to close the score to 2-1.

Bowie padded its lead to 3-1 when Donta’ Williams punched a run-scoring single with two outs in the sixth inning.

Fabian hit a leadoff single to start the eighth and later moved to third base on a wild pitch and stolen base. A ground-ball double play sent Fabian home and extended the Bowie advantage to 4-1. After two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, Tyler Myrick entered the game and notched a strikeout to strand all three baserunners.

Victor Bericoto crushed a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth, closing the score to 4-2. It was Bericoto’s third home run with the Flying Squirrels and his 19th of the season.

Jackson Holliday pushed Bowie ahead, 5-2, with an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning.

Bowie reliever Ryan Long (Save, 1) set down the Flying Squirrels in order in the bottom of the ninth to close out the Bowie win. He totaled five strikeouts over five innings.

Bowie starter Tyler Wells allowed one run, two walks and three hits over 3.1 innings. Xavier Moore (Win, 2-0) entered the game in the fourth inning and retired two of the three batters faced.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the homestand against the Baysox Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (3-2, 3.70) will make his second start of the series for Richmond.

On Sunday, the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under can receive a Hooded Beach Towel presented by Pepsi and Starry. Fans are invited for Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik from 12:45-1:05 p.m. Kids are also invited for Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

