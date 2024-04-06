Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Book talk with Andrew W. Kahrl to focus on discrimination and property taxes
Arts & Media, Local, Politics

Book talk with Andrew W. Kahrl to focus on discrimination and property taxes

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Andrew W Kahrl UVA professor
Submitted

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book talk with author and UVA professor Andrew W. Kahrl on Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m.

Kahrl will be speaking about his new nonfiction book, The Black Tax: 150 Years of Theft, Exploitation, and Dispossession in America, which will be released from the University of Chicago Press this month.

This in-person event is co-sponsored by the Karsh Institute of Democracy and will be free and open to the public.

In The Black Tax, Kahrl reveals the shocking history and ruinous consequences of inequitable and predatory tax laws in this country – above all, widespread and devastating racial dispossession.

Throughout the 20th century, African Americans acquired substantial amounts of property nationwide. But racist practices, obscure processes, and outright theft diminished their holdings and their power. Of these, Kahrl shows, few were more powerful, or more quietly destructive, than property taxes.

He examines all the structural features and hidden traps within America’s tax system that have forced Black Americans to pay more for less and stripped them of their land and investments, and he reveals the staggering cost.

Kahrl exposes the painful history of these practices, from Reconstruction up to the present, describing how discrimination continues to take new forms, even as people continue to fight for their rights, their assets and their power.

If you want to understand the extreme economic disadvantages and persistent racial inequalities that African American households continue to face, there is no better starting point than The Black Tax.

Kahrl is a professor of history and African American studies at the University of Virginia, where he specializes in the history of race and inequality in real estate and local tax systems in the US.

His previous books include The Land Was Ours: How Black Beaches Became White Wealth in the Coastal South (UNC, 2012), which received the Liberty Legacy Foundation Award from the Organization of American Historians, and Free the Beaches: The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America’s Most Exclusive Shoreline (Yale, 2018).

He also writes regularly for popular publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian and Boston Review.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg Police make arrest in March 31 shooting: Suspect faces three felony charges
2 WARM cold weather shelter sees 33 percent increase, likely fueled by housing crisis
3 One Pill Can Kill: Mother shares ‘Wyatt’s Story’ with Staunton High students
4 Bronny James thinks he’s NBA-ready: He’s more Andrew Rohde than NBA-ready
5 Podcast: Does Cody Rhodes leave Wrestlemania as the undisputed champ?

Latest News

Thomas Jefferson UVA
Local, Politics

UVA in the crosshairs over student vote on Israel, antisemitism against Jewish students 

Chris Graham
leon bond
Sports

Leon Bond is first Virginia player to enter the transfer portal: Good move for Bond, program

Chris Graham

Redshirt freshman Leon Bond is the first member of the Virginia roster from 2023-2024 to hit the transfer portal.

baseball
Sports

Down on the Farm: UVA alum Zach Messinger gets start against Richmond in opener

Chris Graham

UVA Baseball alum Zach Messinger got the start for Somerset, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in a 5-4 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the teams’ 2024 season opener on Friday.

shipping
Economy, US & World

Port of Virginia, Hampton Roads taking on increased shipping traffic

Chris Graham
black vulture in the air
Health, Virginia

Virginia wildlife officials tracking spread of highly pathogenic avian flu

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of April 8-12

Chris Graham
Local, Politics

Election 2024: Sen. Kaine begins race with ‘Standing Up for Virginia’ tour in Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status