Bob Good, trying to fend off Republican primary challenger, touts endorsement of Rand Paul

Bob Good, staring down the barrel of a MAGA primary challenger in the Fifth District, is touting the endorsement of a former Donald Trump nomination challenger, Rand Paul, the U.S. senator from Kentucky.

“Bob Good is one of the few elected leaders that we can count on in Washington, D.C., to deliver on his word,” Paul said in a statement. “He has stood firm against the D.C. elites, and now they are trying to defeat him with one of their own. Bob is a true freedom-loving conservative, and has been on the front lines of the fight each and every day while serving the people of Virginia’s Fifth District. I hope you will join me in supporting his re-election campaign.”

Good, who was recently elected the chair of the far right House Freedom Caucus, seems to have run afoul of TrumpWorld with his endorsement of failed Republican Party presidential challenger Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race ahead of the New Hampshire primary after finishing a distant second in Iowa.

That endorsement netted Good an intraparty challenge for the Fifth District Republican nomination from newly-minted State Sen. John McGuire, who is playing up just how Trumpy he is, and claims Good isn’t, as the centerpiece of his campaign.

Enter Paul, to buttress Good’s conservative bona fides.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of conservative stalwart Sen. Rand Paul,” Good said in a statement. “He has long been a leader in the fight for freedom in Washington, and I have had the privilege of working with him these past three years to reduce the size and scope of government. I am grateful for Sen. Paul’s support, and Iook forward to continuing to fight alongside him in the future.”