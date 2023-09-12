Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Boulder Crest Foundation retreat facility receives 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award
Health, Virginia

Boulder Crest Foundation retreat facility receives 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
First Lady Suzanne Youngkin presents a 2023 Spirit of the Year Award to Boulder Crest in Bluemont. Courtesy of Office of the Governor.

A 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award was given to the Boulder Crest Foundation on Friday.

Boulder Crest, on 37 acres in Bluemont, is a nonprofit retreat facility that serves veterans, first responders and their families. Boulder Crest provides evidence-backed practices to encourage Post-traumatic Growth programming and restoration while conducting invaluable research. The foundation has served more than 3,500 Virginians at no cost to participants.

The award was presented by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.

“As we observe September’s National Suicide Prevention Week and continue to honor our first responders and military heroes, we acknowledge Boulder Crest as a unique place of natural beauty, community, support and healing,” First Lady Suzanne Youngkin said. “We are truly honored to play a small part in the organization’s big, 10th anniversary milestone today.”

The Youngkins were joined by Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terrance Cole.

“It is a true honor for Boulder Crest to be recognized with the Spirit of Virginia Award,” Boulder Crest Foundation and Board of Directors Chair Ken Falke said. “For this acknowledgement to coincide with our 10th anniversary is incredibly poignant and energizes us as we look to the future. We are deeply grateful that the Governor and First Lady are spotlighting our work as part of their ongoing support for veterans, first responders and their families.”

The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, the arts and philanthropy. Three more awards will be presented in 2023.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Rain helps tamper Shenandoah National Park wildfire; 30 percent contained now
2 Digital connection: Eligible Virginians qualify for monthly broadband services discount
3 One way the quarterback controversy at UVA could play out: Call this one the worst-case scenario
4 The Business Side: UVA Football still can’t get the gameday experience right
5 Patina Italian Inspired: High integrity, simple ingredients, contemporary approach

Latest News

powerball lottery tickets
U.S.

Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S.

Legislation would require companies disclose more workforce information, including turnover rates

Rebecca Barnabi

The Workforce Investment Disclosure Act would require public companies to disclose basic human capital metrics.

Ann E. Wall headshot
Local, Politics

Albemarle County: Wall returns home for Deputy County Executive job

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County has named its next Deputy County Executive – Ann E. Wall. Wall will succeed Doug Walker, who recently retired after 10 years in the position.

mark milley
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

The security dilemma in the nuclear age: Is it possible to be ‘better than our enemy’?

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Police, Virginia

Richmond: 31-year-old victim identified in Hull Street single-vehicle crash

Crystal Graham
ukraine
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

Depleted uranium, one of the playthings of war, won’t bring peace to Ukraine

Robert C. Koehler
airport
Economy, Virginia

Virginia’s District 10 awarded more than $7 million for airport improvements

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy