Culture

Blue Ridge Parkway Association names Lisa Bottomley new executive director

Chris Graham
Published date:
Blue Ridge Parkway
(© Dave Allen – stock.adobe.com)

Lisa Bottomley has been named executive director of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association.

Bottomley had most recently served as executive director of the Alleghany County Chamber of Commerce for the past three and a half years, and had served as a board member of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association for the last two years.

“I grew up and now live in the heart of the Blue Ridge Parkway, in beautiful Alleghany County, N.C.,” Bottomley said. “I am passionate about the Parkway and scenic byways and the economic impact they have on surrounding communities. I am excited to work with the Blue Ridge Parkway Association and look forward to promoting its members and ensuring that the Parkway remains a beloved destination for millions of people. I hold so many memories of the Parkway near and dear to my heart and I look forward to connecting travelers of all ages to the diverse experiences that the Parkway has to offer.”

The Blue Ridge Parkway Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of businesses, communities and individuals working together to promote member businesses and organizations to approximately 15 million annual visitors who spend over $1.1 billion annually in the region.

“We had a wonderful selection of candidates and are thrilled with Lisa Bottomley’s acceptance of BRPA’s executive director role,” said Jessica Icenhour Roberts, the president of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association Board of Directors and executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority. Bottomley’s experience with member relationships, destination marketing, grant writing and non-profit work, will be a great asset to our members and the organization.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

