Biden favorite to win 2024 presidential election, according to sportsbooks

If you believe sportsbooks, Joe Biden’s chances of winning the next presidential election have increased. The opposite is true for Republican challenger and former president Donald Trump.

SuperBettingSites conducted a study to examine the odds for the winner based on the recent indictment scandal of Trump.

The odds show Biden’s likelihood of winning have increased over the last year.

April 2023: +183 (35.3 percent implied probability)

January 2023: +258 (27.9 percent implied probability)

November 2022: +516 (16.2 percent implied probability)

April 2022: +450 (18.2 percent implied probability)

The odds show Trump as the second most likely candidate, with an improvement from January to April this year.

April 2023: +250 (28.6 percent implied probability)

January 2023: +875 ( 10.3 percent implied probability)

November 2022: +241 (29.3 percent implied probability)

April 2022: +250 (28.6 percent implied probability)

Another potential Republican candidate Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida seems to be coming down from a surge earlier this year.

April 2023: +350 (22.2 percent implied probability)

January 2023: +167 (37.5 percent implied probability)

November 2022: +319 (23.9 percent implied probability)

April 2022: +580 (14.7 percent implied probability)

In January, DeSantis was the clear frontrunner.