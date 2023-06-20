Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsbiden expected to veto house resolution to disapprove atf rule on pistol braces
U.S./World

Biden expected to veto House resolution to disapprove ATF rule on pistol braces

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
guns congress
(© asiandelight – stock.adobe.com)

A federal license is necessary to own any pistol brace or other accessories.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a final rule on the matter in January declaring such weapons as short-barreled rifles after several deadly mass shootings involved stabilizing braces.

Last week, the U.S. House passed H.J.Res. 44, which disapproves the ATF’s rule, by a 219 to 210 vote.

Yesterday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will veto the resolution when it comes to his desk as rolling back some of his executive action meant to curtail gun violence in the United States.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia voted against H.J.Res. 44, a House resolution to overturn the Biden administration’s Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) rule to tighten federal regulations on pistol braces.

“As our district reels from a deadly mass shooting last week, in the midst of Gun Violence Awareness Month, House Republicans are seeking to undermine reasonable, commonsense policies,” McClellan said. “Pistol braces have been shown to be deadly accessories and were used in several mass shootings, including the recent school shooting in Nashville, the grocery store shooting in Boulder, and the LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs. It is unconscionable that House Republicans continue to prioritize special interests over the lives and well-being of Americans, even as we witness the deadly, devastating effects of gun violence day after day. I urge my Senate colleagues to vote against this measure, and I applaud President Biden for his willingness to veto this harmful resolution. We must do more to address the gun violence epidemic in Congress.”

The ATF’s rule would strengthen gun laws by reclassifying pistols that have a stabilizing brace as short-barreled rifles and require owners to register them with the government.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
2 ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle convicted of four felonies in Frederick County
3 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why
4 Virginia overachieved to get to Omaha: But yes, this one still stings
5 Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours

Latest News

us politics congress
U.S./World

Senate committee passes intelligence bill with eye on security against China, AI

Rebecca Barnabi
mark warner
U.S./World

Mark Warner: ‘No one, including the former president, should be above the law’

Chris Graham

Mark Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, seems to be of two minds on classified documents.

Allison Dugan
Local

Shenandoah Valley SBDC promotes assistant director to top job

Crystal Graham

The assistant director for the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has received a promotion – taking over the reins as director after the retirement of Joyce Krech.

hulls drive in theater lexington virginia
Culture

Coming attractions: New executive director coming to Hull’s Drive-In July 1

Crystal Graham
black bears
Local

Visitors are reminded to be aware of presence of bears on Blue Ridge Parkway

Rebecca Barnabi
Fork Union Military Academy Chris Panos
Sports

Fork Union Military Academy hires Chris Panos to start up postgrad lacrosse program

Chris Graham
child reading book in summer
Culture

Summer Lawn Party in Churchville celebrates end of Summer Reading Challenge

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy