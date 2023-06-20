Biden expected to veto House resolution to disapprove ATF rule on pistol braces

A federal license is necessary to own any pistol brace or other accessories.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a final rule on the matter in January declaring such weapons as short-barreled rifles after several deadly mass shootings involved stabilizing braces.

Last week, the U.S. House passed H.J.Res. 44, which disapproves the ATF’s rule, by a 219 to 210 vote.

Yesterday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will veto the resolution when it comes to his desk as rolling back some of his executive action meant to curtail gun violence in the United States.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia voted against H.J.Res. 44, a House resolution to overturn the Biden administration’s Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) rule to tighten federal regulations on pistol braces.

“As our district reels from a deadly mass shooting last week, in the midst of Gun Violence Awareness Month, House Republicans are seeking to undermine reasonable, commonsense policies,” McClellan said. “Pistol braces have been shown to be deadly accessories and were used in several mass shootings, including the recent school shooting in Nashville, the grocery store shooting in Boulder, and the LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs. It is unconscionable that House Republicans continue to prioritize special interests over the lives and well-being of Americans, even as we witness the deadly, devastating effects of gun violence day after day. I urge my Senate colleagues to vote against this measure, and I applaud President Biden for his willingness to veto this harmful resolution. We must do more to address the gun violence epidemic in Congress.”

The ATF’s rule would strengthen gun laws by reclassifying pistols that have a stabilizing brace as short-barreled rifles and require owners to register them with the government.