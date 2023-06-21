Ben Cline doesn’t like ‘sweetheart deal’ for Hunter Biden, but keeps his blind eye for Donald Trump

Sixth District Republican Congressman Ben Cline has a problem with what he terms the “sweetheart deal” being given to Hunter Biden to resolve tax and gun charges.

“Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal with no jail time is an attempt by the DOJ to close the book on him before his father’s re-election campaign begins. It will not stop Congress from doing our constitutional duty to investigate the questionable activities of the entire Biden family,” said Cline, who as a former local prosecutor no doubt struck a “sweetheart deal” or two to close the book on an investigation.

Cline isn’t being critical of “sweetheart deals” here.

He’s playing politics, and not all that well, to be direct about it.

Cline and other Republicans have their bloomers in a bunch over the plea deal for Hunter Biden – which has Hunter Biden pleading guilty to two tax misdemeanors and resolving a gun charge by entering a pretrial diversion program – to try to make a tortured equivalency to DOJ’s treatment of former president Donald Trump, who is facing 37 felony counts in his classified documents case.

A key distinction here: the “sweetheart deal” for Hunter Biden means he’s pleading guilty, which is to say, he is admitting guilt.

Trump, who has alternatively admitted to keeping classified documents from his time in the White House because they’re his, then trying to claim that he declassified them by thinking them declassified, then that the documents were planted by the FBI, then that they weren’t, in fact, classified, and the rest, can’t even get what he’s using as the basis of his cover-up straight.

If he could just stick to one fake news story, maybe, whichever one.

Gotta love ol’ Ben, though, for the second part of his statement about the “sweetheart deal” for Hunter Biden.

Cline, who was among the 147 Republicans who voted to decertify the 2020 presidential election hours after Trump supporters ransacked the U.S. Capitol as part of an organized effort to overthrow the U.S. government, wants you to think that he’s on the case of the “questionable activities of the entire Biden family.”

If his concern was about “questionable activities,” he could start with the guy at the top of the Trump family.