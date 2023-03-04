Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news baseball 11 virginia tech walks off charlotte 13 11 in 10 innings
Sports

Baseball: #11 Virginia Tech walks off Charlotte, 13-11, in 10 innings

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Photo: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech survived its back-and-forth series opener against Charlotte as the 11th-rankedHokies prevailed dramatically, 13-11, at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

Chris Cannizzaro’s walk-off two-run homer ended an offense thriller between Virginia Tech (7-2) and Charlotte (5-5) that featured 24 combined runs, 26 combined hits and 10 extra-base knocks.

Behind Cannizzaro’s 4-for-6 day at the plate, junior outfielder Jack Hurley went 3-for-5 with three runs, three RBIs, two doubles and a home run while rookie designated hitter Garrett Michel added a 2-for-4 effort with his double, homer, two runs and three RBIs.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

jay huff unc
Sports

Virginia basketball alum Jay Huff signs two-way deal with Washington Wizards

Chris Graham
longwood basketball
Sports

Longwood upset by #7 seed Campbell in Big South Tournament quarterfinals

Chris Graham

Campbell rallied with a big second-half run to beat #2 seed Longwood 81-68 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big South Tournament.

Holzer
Virginia

Christiansburg Police lead search for missing 86-year-old man

Chris Graham

The Christiansburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 86-year-old male. 

fox news
U.S./World

FEC complaint: Fox gave confidential Biden campaign info to Trump

Chris Graham
scam business
Local

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office issues warning on scam circuit court calls

Chris Graham
missing person
Local

Albemarle County Police seek information on two missing juveniles

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police announce arrest in Feb. 2 slaying on West Broad Street

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy