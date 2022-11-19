Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news backyard bird owners should protect their flocks from avian influenza or hpai
Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

Backyard bird owners should protect their flocks from avian influenza, or HPAI

Crystal Graham
Published:
backyard chickens
(© davidchukalexey – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is encouraging all backyard bird owners in the state to protect their flocks from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI.

While the current HPAI strain has not been detected in a commercial flock, the virus is prevalent in the environment and may be present in migrating birds traveling along the Atlantic Flyway.

“Wild bird migrations and recent HPAI detections in wild birds and backyard non-commercial flocks confirm that HPAI remains present in our environment,” said Dr. Charles Broaddus, state veterinarian, with VDACS. “I strongly encourage all backyard bird owners to practice biosecurity measures to protect their flocks from wild birds and this virus.”

Signs of HPAI include:

  • sudden death without clinical signs
  • lack of energy or appetite
  • decreased egg production
  • soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
  • swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks
  • nasal discharge
  • coughing
  • sneezing
  • incoordination; and diarrhea.

Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.

The following are a few steps backyard bird owners can take to protect their flocks:

  • Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds. Ensure poultry cannot access areas where wild waterfowl or vultures are present.
  • Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.
  • Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.
  • Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.
  • Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.
  • Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.
  • Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.
  • Look for signs of illness. Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases.
  • Report sick birds immediately.

If your birds are sick or dying, call a local veterinarian, cooperative extensive service, the State Veterinarian’s Office at (804) 692-0601, email [email protected], or call the USDA’s toll-free number at (866) 536-7593.

Biosecurity information to include videos, checklists, and a toolkit, is available at:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk to the general public from HPAI infections to be low. The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva health

Study: Treatment for essential tremor shown to be highly effective after 5 years
Crystal Graham
vmi

Game Notes: VMI hosts The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South
Chris Graham

The VMI Football will close out its 2022 season against a familiar foe, hosting The Citadel in the Military Classic of the South as the two sides battle for the Silver Shako.

odu football

Game Notes: ODU looks to get back on track on the road at Appalachian State
Chris Graham

ODU Football is at Appalachian State to take on the Mountaineers at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Capitol Christmas Tree 2022

Capitol Christmas Tree delivered to West Lawn, lighting ceremony on Nov. 29
NewsDesk
court law

Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years
Chris Graham
fire

Albemarle County: Chestnut Grove Road home a total loss from Friday structure fire
Chris Graham
police emergency fire

One person dead in Saturday morning crash at Interstate 81-Interstate 64 interchange
Chris Graham