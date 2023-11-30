Augusta Health to assume management of AMI farm on Fishersville campus

In January of 2024, Augusta Health will assume sole management of the farm previously operated by Alleghany Mountain Institute since 2017 at the Fishersville hospital.

The change will further Augusta Health’s vision to be a national model for community-based healthcare. Augusta Health is the only hospital in Virginia with a farm.

“As part of our Community Health Needs Assessment, nutrition was one of our top priority needs identified,” Krystal D. Moyers, Administrative Director, Augusta Health Community Outreach and Partnerships, said. “By collaborating with AMI, we empowered our patients, employees, and all our communities to make healthful food choices and provided community members with education about and access to more nutrient-dense foods.”

In the winter of 2017, AMI and Augusta Health partnered with a shared vision for a Farm-to-Institution project that would bridge the gap between quality health care and access to nutritious, locally grown food. The farm quickly took root, providing fresh, organically grown produce to the hospital food system, clinical integration initiatives and community outreach programs focused on food security for disease prevention and community wellness.

The farm continues to grow with 151,000 pounds of healthy produce, as well as food and health initiatives throughout Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County. AMI will no longer manage the day-to-day operations of the farm and programming, but will continue to support Augusta Health as a community partner promoting locally grown, nutrient-dense food as a pillar of health.

“The success of the AMI Farm at Augusta Health, coupled with Augusta Health’s commitment to the sustainability of this project proves that the farm-to-institution model is a natural fit for health-based institutions,” AMI Board President and Founder Laurie Berman said. “We urge our community to generously support this project, recognizing its potential to positively impact the health and well-being of our region and beyond.”