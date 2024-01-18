Augusta Health offers robotics-assisted knee replacement surgery with new technology

One of the most performed elective surgical procedures in the United States is total joint replacement. Augusta Health surgeons now have a new tool for patients undergoing knee replacements.

In November, Augusta Health was awarded the Advanced Hip and Knee Replacement Certification from DNV and has now expanded robotic-assisted surgery capabilities to include total joint replacement.

“This cutting-edge robotic tool is used to assist the surgeon in creating an ideal individualized surgical plan with precision,” said Vickie Taylor, Augusta Health Assistant Chief Nursing Officer. “We are thrilled to have this technology at Augusta Health, as clinical evidence demonstrates reduced postoperative pain, decreased length of stay, and better physical function at 3 and 12 months.”

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. G. Ryan Rieser with Shenandoah Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is excited to lead the use of Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA® Knee System at Augusta Health. The system combines robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for patients. ROSA Knee is a robotically assisted surgical system designed to help perform total

knee replacement surgery with more precision, and includes features to assist with bone resections and assess soft tissue state to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively.

Research shows robotic surgery assists with complex decision-making. It enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to

control and move surgical instruments, allowing for precision and flexibility during procedures.

“For everyone involved – surgeons, medical staff, and, most importantly, patients – robotically assisted surgery has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages,” Rieser said. “We know the decision to have a joint replacement is often difficult for patients to make, and we believe these robotically assisted technologies have the potential to make it an easier one moving forward.”

With the technology, patients will potentially have smaller incisions with reduced scarring and minimal blood loss, less post-operative pain, a shorter hospital stay, and recovery, leading to a quicker return to daily activities.

Dr. Rieser’s robotic candidates have excelled in their recovery and have followed the discharge and recovery plan. For more information on how patients may benefit from using ROSA® Knee for total knee replacement is available online.