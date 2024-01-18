Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta Health offers robotics-assisted knee replacement surgery with new technology
Health, Local

Augusta Health offers robotics-assisted knee replacement surgery with new technology

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Augusta Health.

One of the most performed elective surgical procedures in the United States is total joint replacement. Augusta Health surgeons now have a new tool for patients undergoing knee replacements.

In November, Augusta Health was awarded the Advanced Hip and Knee Replacement Certification from DNV and has now expanded robotic-assisted surgery capabilities to include total joint replacement.

“This cutting-edge robotic tool is used to assist the surgeon in creating an ideal individualized surgical plan with precision,” said Vickie Taylor, Augusta Health Assistant Chief Nursing Officer. “We are thrilled to have this technology at Augusta Health, as clinical evidence demonstrates reduced postoperative pain, decreased length of stay, and better physical function at 3 and 12 months.”

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. G. Ryan Rieser with Shenandoah Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is excited to lead the use of Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA® Knee System at Augusta Health. The system combines robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for patients. ROSA Knee is a robotically assisted surgical system designed to help perform total
knee replacement surgery with more precision, and includes features to assist with bone resections and assess soft tissue state to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively.

Research shows robotic surgery assists with complex decision-making. It enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to
control and move surgical instruments, allowing for precision and flexibility during procedures.

“For everyone involved – surgeons, medical staff, and, most importantly, patients – robotically assisted surgery has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages,” Rieser said. “We know the decision to have a joint replacement is often difficult for patients to make, and we believe these robotically assisted technologies have the potential to make it an easier one moving forward.”

With the technology, patients will potentially have smaller incisions with reduced scarring and minimal blood loss, less post-operative pain, a shorter hospital stay, and recovery, leading to a quicker return to daily activities.

Dr. Rieser’s robotic candidates have excelled in their recovery and have followed the discharge and recovery plan. For more information on how patients may benefit from using ROSA® Knee for total knee replacement is available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

sydney 'sundance' smith
Sports

Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith to face #4 contender Christine Vicens at BKFC 57

Chris Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Cops & Courts, Local

North Garden outdoor building sustains heavy damage after morning fire

Crystal Graham

A two-story outdoor building received heavy damage this morning after a fire on Plank Road in North Garden.

uva sky dahl
Sports

UVA junior Sky Dahl selected to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games rowing team

Chris Graham

UVA junior Sky Dahl will represent Team USA in rowing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

taiwan
Opinion

Mel Gurtov: The Taiwan elections

Contributors
vote
Opinion

Rivera Sun: Choose respect in this election cycle

Contributors
uva dante harris
Basketball, Sports

Dante Harris returns for Virginia, is a difference-maker in win over Virginia Tech

Chris Graham
china
Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers push for United Nations review of human rights violations in China

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status