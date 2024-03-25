Countries
Home Augusta County man charged with child abuse; 2-month-old infant injured
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County man charged with child abuse; 2-month-old infant injured

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Malik O’Bryan Strother
Submitted/Malik O’Bryan Strother

An Augusta County man has been charged with child abuse after a 2-month-old infant was treated for injuries on Thursday.

Malik O’Bryan Strother, 25, of Mount Sidney, has been charged with felony cruelty and injury to children, after a call for help on Thursday.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the Emergency Communications Center received a call on March 21 at approximately 2:50 p.m. for help after an infant had allegedly drowned.

Emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of Valley View Drive in Mount Sidney.

Life-saving measures were performed on the infant who was transported to Augusta Health and subsequently flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

An investigation was launched shortly after, according to the ACSO. Investigators concluded that the injuries were likely the result of child abuse.

A felony warrant was obtained for Strother and served on Saturday. Strother was charged with 40.1-103, Cruelty and Injury to Children.

Strother is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

