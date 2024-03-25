Augusta County man charged with child abuse; 2-month-old infant injured

An Augusta County man has been charged with child abuse after a 2-month-old infant was treated for injuries on Thursday.

Malik O’Bryan Strother, 25, of Mount Sidney, has been charged with felony cruelty and injury to children, after a call for help on Thursday.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the Emergency Communications Center received a call on March 21 at approximately 2:50 p.m. for help after an infant had allegedly drowned.

Emergency personnel responded to the 100 block of Valley View Drive in Mount Sidney.

Life-saving measures were performed on the infant who was transported to Augusta Health and subsequently flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

An investigation was launched shortly after, according to the ACSO. Investigators concluded that the injuries were likely the result of child abuse.

A felony warrant was obtained for Strother and served on Saturday. Strother was charged with 40.1-103, Cruelty and Injury to Children.

Strother is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.