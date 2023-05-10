Countries
newsaugusta county employee shut down gun control protest citing rules that dont exist
Local

Augusta County employee shut down gun-control protest citing rules that don't exist

Chris Graham
Published date:
Augusta County
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

Two local political activists say they were told by an Augusta County employee that they had to take down signs during a gun-control protest last month because there were complaints about the signs, and they needed to get a permit to be able to protest.

As it turns out, no, there’s nothing in the county code requiring people to get a permit to be able to protest on county property.

“The County has completed its search of records, and there are no rules, policies or ordinances that directly address protests on County property,” Assistant County Attorney Kathleen Keffer wrote in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from Brenda Mead, a former member of Staunton City Council.

Mead received a similar response from Sheriff Donald Smith.

“There are no responsive documents,” Smith wrote to Mead. “The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office does not regulate nor does it authorize permits for protests, gatherings or rallies. You will need to contact the Augusta County Government Center for ordinances and permit requirements.”

What both public officials wrote in their responses would run counter to what activist Linda Shallash said she was told directly by a county employee last month during the protest.

Shallash said she and another activist, Dave Copper, were told by the employee that they had to take down signs that they had placed on the grass in front of the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton.

The reasons given: they were standing on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse during their protest, meaning there was nobody on the grass with the signs, and the signs were political, and there were complaints.

“He said we needed a permit. Even though we were only a few feet away,” said Shallash, adding that they were also told “if we didn’t take them down, then he would take them down, and bring them inside the courthouse, then throw them out.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

