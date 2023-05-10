Augusta County employee shut down gun-control protest citing rules that don’t exist

Two local political activists say they were told by an Augusta County employee that they had to take down signs during a gun-control protest last month because there were complaints about the signs, and they needed to get a permit to be able to protest.

As it turns out, no, there’s nothing in the county code requiring people to get a permit to be able to protest on county property.

“The County has completed its search of records, and there are no rules, policies or ordinances that directly address protests on County property,” Assistant County Attorney Kathleen Keffer wrote in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from Brenda Mead, a former member of Staunton City Council.

Mead received a similar response from Sheriff Donald Smith.

“There are no responsive documents,” Smith wrote to Mead. “The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office does not regulate nor does it authorize permits for protests, gatherings or rallies. You will need to contact the Augusta County Government Center for ordinances and permit requirements.”

What both public officials wrote in their responses would run counter to what activist Linda Shallash said she was told directly by a county employee last month during the protest.

Shallash said she and another activist, Dave Copper, were told by the employee that they had to take down signs that they had placed on the grass in front of the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton.

The reasons given: they were standing on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse during their protest, meaning there was nobody on the grass with the signs, and the signs were political, and there were complaints.

“He said we needed a permit. Even though we were only a few feet away,” said Shallash, adding that they were also told “if we didn’t take them down, then he would take them down, and bring them inside the courthouse, then throw them out.”