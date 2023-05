The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two people from Stuarts Draft last heard from on May 4 who were reported missing on Thursday.

Janie Cree Gray, 59, and Gene Frank Carroll Gray, 77, could be driving a white 2019 Nissan Titan truck with VA registration DV23292.

If anyone has any information about these missing people, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.