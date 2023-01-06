Augusta County announces new director of community development

Doug Wolfe, an engineer for Augusta County since 2003, has been selected as the county’s new Director of Community Development.

Wolfe’s new position will begin Feb. 16, 2023, following the retirement of John Wilkinson, who served as director for seven years.

According to a press release, Wolfe will supervise a staff of 15 individuals in the planning, zoning, engineering and building inspections departments.

Wolfe holds a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in Civil Engineering from UVA. A registered Professional Engineer and a Certified Flood Plain Administrator, he is a lifetime resident of the county area.

“Doug Wolfe was chosen against a competitive field of candidates. I feel that Doug has the skills, knowledge, work experience and understanding of issues facing the County going forward,” Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said in the press release.

Currently a Command Sergeant Major for the 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat team, Wolfe served with the Virginia Army National Guard for more than 31 years. He and his wife, Jelisa, live in Staunton, and have two grown children.