Home Arlington County gets boost to help the homeless through HUD grant
Virginia

Arlington County gets boost to help the homeless through HUD grant

Crystal Graham
Published date:
homeless soup winter
(© alfa27 – stock.adobe.com)

Individuals and families in Arlington County experiencing homelessness may soon have more support for long-term housing and other supportive services.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than $3 million to the county’s Continuum of Care for Homelessness.

Arlington County’s Department of Human Services will coordinate and facilitate the grant.

Doorways for Women and Families received $101,208 in new funding to expand a Rapid Rehousing project for survivors of domestic violence.

All other existing projects, including rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing operated by Bridges to Independence, New Hope Housing and PathForward received renewed funding, totaling $2.9 million.

“We strive to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring,” said Arlington County Department of Human Services Director Anita Friedman. “The competitive nature of these awards confirms that our strategic planning, policy development and service delivery continue to be effective.”

HUD grant funding provides resources designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly the most vulnerable households who would otherwise be living in places not meant for habitation or residing in emergency shelters.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

