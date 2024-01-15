Analyst: Gas prices continue trend toward $3 per gallon national average

Gas prices ticked up a bit nationally, less than a penny per gallon on average, according to the tracking website GasBuddy, while Virginia drivers saw prices at the pump fall nearly two cents per gallon over the past week.

The average price in Virginia on Monday morning, per GasBuddy, was $2.91 per gallon, down 1.9 cents per gallon from a week ago.

The national average is at $3.04 per gallon today.

The average for diesel dropped two cents a gallon over the past week, and was at $3.89 per gallon at the start of the business week.

“Last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices, with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While last week saw the U.S. attacking Houthi militants engaged in attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, oil prices jumped, but then promptly fell as economic concerns with weak demand sapped the upward move after the U.S. and allies attacked Houthi rebels,” De Haan said. “Gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving an opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon. We’ll have to see if the stars finally align for such a move.”