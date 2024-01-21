Countries
Home Albemarle County: VDOT to present information on proposed Crozet Park and Ride
Local

Albemarle County: VDOT to present information on proposed Crozet Park and Ride

Chris Graham
Published date:
road
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County residents will have an opportunity to get information and make comments on a proposed Park and Ride commuter parking lot at U.S. 250 and Interstate 64 exit 107 west of Crozet.

VDOT will hold a design public hearing on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Crozet Library, 2020 Library Avenue, Crozet.

The meeting will be held in an open forum format where project team members will present information about the proposed project and answer questions. Attendees may also provide written or verbal comments about the project.

The project will construct a lot with 25 parking spaces, a bus pull-through, bus shelter and bike racks. It will also extend the westbound left-turn lane on U.S. 250 and requires a change in the limited access control on I-64 and U.S. 250.

The $5 million project was funded in the fourth round of SMART SCALE project development in fiscal year 2022. Advertisement for construction is scheduled in October.

More information about the project, including a location map, may be found on the project web page: www.vdot.virginia.gov/projects/culpeper-district/interstate-64-at-exit-107-park-and-ride-lot-albemarle-county on the VDOT web site.

Project information and the National Environmental Policy Act documentation in the form of a Programmatic Categorical Exclusion may be reviewed at VDOT’s Culpeper District Office located at 1601 Orange Road in Culpeper, VA, 540-829-7500; or at VDOT’s Charlottesville Residency, located at 701 VDOT Way, Charlottesville, VA 22911, 434-293-0011, or 1-800-367-7623, TTY/TDD 711.

Call ahead to ensure the availability of appropriate personnel to answer your questions.

In compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act, Section 106 and 36 CFR Part 800, information concerning the potential effects of the proposed project on properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places is provided in the environmental documentation.

Property impact information and tentative construction schedules are available for review at the above addresses and will be available at the public hearing.

Questions about the project should be directed to Mr. David Cubbage, VDOT Location and Design, Culpeper District, (540) 727-7129, [email protected]. Comments may be made during the meeting or by mail to David Cubbage, VDOT Location and Design, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701. Comments can also be emailed to [email protected]. All comments must be postmarked or emailed by Feb. 5, 2024.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

