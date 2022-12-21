Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies

A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies.

And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same.

William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested on Tuesday after police stopped his vehicle, which had matched a description of a vehicle suspected of being used in thefts and package larcenies around the area.

Police are seeking information from the public to help investigate the case. Those who think they might have information are asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].