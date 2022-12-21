Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
News & Views

Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies

Chris Graham
Published:
package thefts
Photo: Albemarle County Police

A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies.

And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same.

William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested on Tuesday after police stopped his vehicle, which had matched a description of a vehicle suspected of being used in thefts and package larcenies around the area.

Police are seeking information from the public to help investigate the case. Those who think they might have information are asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony bennett

Tony Bennett searching for answers as to how to get #6 Virginia back on track
Chris Graham
cutting real christmas tree

Real Christmas trees better choice for environment than artificial trees
Crystal Graham

Whether your family buys a fake tree or visits a local farm to buy a real tree, it's important to understand the environmental significance of your choice.

farm credit of virginias

Farm Credit of the Virginias gives $15,000 to local charities
Crystal Graham

Farm Credit of the Virginias helped a number of local organizations meet their year-end donation goals – dividing $15,000 among 25 charities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

smoke alarm

Get prepared now for pending winter storms, potential power outages
Crystal Graham
tony elliott

Virginia lands former Clemson tailback Kobe Pace from the transfer portal
Chris Graham
house for sale

Virginia home sales register sharp decline; rent prices also down from last year
Crystal Graham
christmas tree recycling

It’s apparently not too early to think through your Christmas tree recycling
Chris Graham