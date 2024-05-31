Fishersville family’s home to receive renovations, repairs during Spirit Week

Twelve years ago, Jeff Cash of Fishersville suffered a heart attack and became permanently disabled.

The single father of two daughters also has Lupus. And his daughter, who is a high school senior, lost all of her hair because of alopecia. Cash was finally able to buy her a wig last year.

The family’s home, understandably, has fell into disrepair.

“The home is really in disrepair,” said David D’Arcy of Spirit Homes in Staunton.

So Spirit Homes chose the Cash family as this year’s Spirit Week recipient. From Tuesday, June 4 to Monday, June 10, 2024, volunteers and contractors will put a new roof on the Cash family home, paint inside and outside the home, put down new flooring inside, and decorate one of the daughters’ bedrooms.

“A lot of drywall repair,” D’Arcy added of the necessary renovations.

Last year, Spirit Homes held Spirit Week for the first time in June with 80 volunteers. So far, only 20 are signed on for next week’s work. Some contractors are providing volunteer service or their services at discounted rates.

Spirit donated $10,000 toward repairs and renovations. A GoFundMe for the family has raised $2,300 toward a $10,000 goal, including $1,000 donated by Owen Buys Houses.

“We’re just excited to help another family,” D’Arcy said.

He added that Spirit Homes will continue to host a Spirit Week every June and help a local family.

“I’m committed to that for sure,” D’Arcy said.

Volunteers and donations for next week’s Spirit Week are welcome, and information is available on Spirit Week’s Facebook page.

