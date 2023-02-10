Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home

At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road.

The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames.

A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.

Dawn and Jerry Davis found themselves without a home and without the means to make necessary repairs.

Meanwhile, Spirit Homes, based in the Staunton Innovation Hub, was starting to plan Spirit Week, what would become an annual event during which the community would help one local family in need.

Next year, the event will be nonprofit and held in May, but this year, David D’Arcy, president of Spirit Homes, said helping the Davis family became an urgent need that could not wait until May.

“But this need came up when we were starting to put the word out [about Spirit Week]. How can you say no?” D’Arcy said.

Just to rebuild the house back to what it was is estimated to cost $60,000, but local contractors in construction, electricity and plumbing are donating labor and material to rebuild the Davis home on Orchard Lane.

“All of that we’ll do ourselves before [March 1],” D’Arcy said of renovations, including new windows and lumber costs.

Spirit Homes will begin renovations on Friday, Feb. 10.

“We literally have to rip off the roof and reframe the second floor,” D’Arcy said.

From March 1 to 7, community members are encouraged to volunteer for Spirit Week, during which the finishing touches will be put in the house, including furniture, bedding, kitchen cabinets and appliances. A GoFundMe page has been set up for monetary donations to purchase these items.

But 20 to 30 volunteers are needed each day of Spirit Week. Volunteers are still needed for about half of the week.

D’Arcy said that eight to 12 local fire fighters, several of whom probably responded to the house fire on January 10, are signed up to volunteer on March 1.

“That’s kind of an emotional start [to Spirit Week],” D’Arcy said.

Six or seven employees from a local bank are signed up for another day.

“It’s pretty incredible the response we’re getting,” D’Arcy said.

He said he feels blessed that Spirit Homes has the opportunity to give back to the community by helping a local family. With Spirit Week, the company hopes to help a local family every May.

As for the Davis family home, the hope is that all renovations and work will be complete on March 7.

“We’ll be able to hand them the keys,” D’Arcy said.