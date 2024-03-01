Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Albemarle County Police issue 119 tickets Thursday during speed enforcement effort
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police issue 119 tickets Thursday during speed enforcement effort

Crystal Graham
Published date:
driver pulled over by police
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

On Thursday, the Albemarle County Police Department held two speed enforcement initiatives on the U.S. 250 bypass in the area of Fontaine Avenue and in the 2500 block of U.S. 29.

These areas of Albemarle County have been identified as high traffic and high crash zones, respectively.

Using lidar speed checks, officers staged at locations across these roadways to stop vehicles identified as driving over the speed limit.  Officers use these traffic stops as educational opportunities when engaging with drivers to share why they take these infractions seriously.

The operation lasted three hours in each location.

In total, 113 vehicles were stopped for speeding, and 119 tickets were issued. Out of the 113 stopped for speeding, 19 were driving more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

This is the second such initiative that ACPD’s traffic unit has enforced in 2024. The first was held in January, and 123 vehicles were stopped for speeding, and a total of 131 tickets were issued.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Dark Thursday: One Augusta County deputy convicted, another’s charges certified to grand jury
2 A.D. Carson, the Professor of Hip Hop at UVA: ‘I’ve accomplished my goal if I am <em>just a rapper’</em>
3 Rumor mill: Did Tony Bennett lean on Ron Sanchez to come up with UVA offense fix?
4 ‘Killing is wrong’: Harrisonburg City Council supports resolution for cease fire in Gaza
5 UVA school safety expert: Threats more common in elementary schools than you’d think

Latest News

United States Postal Service
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia postal worker steals mail from 180 victims on route, forges checks

Crystal Graham
uva duke block
Basketball, Sports

Virginia heads to Duke, where a Cavalier Court Storm could help NCAA resume

Chris Graham

I had to reference the court storm nonsense from last weekend that made Duke’s loss at Wake Forest more about the national conversation that we didn’t know we needed to have than about a team playing bad defense on the road.

Alicia Showalter Reynolds
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Cold case: VSP continues to investigate murder of Alicia Showalter Reynolds

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police investigators continue to actively pursue the disappearance and homicide of Alicia Showalter Reynolds, nearly three decades after she was last seen alive.

democrats republicans
Politics, US & World

McClellan: ‘Chaos and dysfunction have defined the Republican conference’

Rebecca Barnabi
homeless child in tent city holding stuffed animal
Politics, Virginia

AG Miyares pushes Biden Administration on answers about 85k missing migrant children

Rebecca Barnabi
teen alcohol
Local, Schools

UVA shuts down new member activities for all fraternities following alleged hazing incident

Crystal Graham
augusta county sheriff's office
Cops & Courts, Local

Dark Thursday: One Augusta County deputy convicted, another’s charges certified to grand jury

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status