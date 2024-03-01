Albemarle County Police issue 119 tickets Thursday during speed enforcement effort

On Thursday, the Albemarle County Police Department held two speed enforcement initiatives on the U.S. 250 bypass in the area of Fontaine Avenue and in the 2500 block of U.S. 29.

These areas of Albemarle County have been identified as high traffic and high crash zones, respectively.

Using lidar speed checks, officers staged at locations across these roadways to stop vehicles identified as driving over the speed limit. Officers use these traffic stops as educational opportunities when engaging with drivers to share why they take these infractions seriously.

The operation lasted three hours in each location.

In total, 113 vehicles were stopped for speeding, and 119 tickets were issued. Out of the 113 stopped for speeding, 19 were driving more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

This is the second such initiative that ACPD’s traffic unit has enforced in 2024. The first was held in January, and 123 vehicles were stopped for speeding, and a total of 131 tickets were issued.