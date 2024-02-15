Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Albemarle County: Firearm found in vehicle on elementary school property
Local, Police, Schools

Albemarle County: Firearm found in vehicle on elementary school property

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Police made an arrest at a county elementary school on Wednesday after a firearm was found unattended in a vehicle on the school’s property.

Tiffany N. Hicks, 36, faces a Class 1 misdemeanor charge in the incident, which was reported at 2:30 p.m. at Murray Elementary School.

Hicks was later released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Brace yourself, Virginia: Snow on the way Friday; second storm possible next week
2 No safety net: Families desperate, experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro
3 CDC prepares to change isolation guidelines for Americans who test positive for COVID-19
4 Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’
5 Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett

Latest News

DDB flyer to promote blues concert
Arts & Culture, Local

Blues concert to benefit Dogs Deserve Better on Feb. 24

Crystal Graham
uva jordan minor
Basketball, Sports

Virginia, licking wounds from Pitt loss, entertains Wake Forest on Saturday

Chris Graham

Just because things are rolling, Virginia coach Tony Bennett said Tuesday night, doesn’t mean they’ll continue to.

airport
Virginia

Warner, Kaine announce $35M in federal funding for expansion at Dulles International

Rebecca Barnabi

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing $35 million in federal funding for expansion and improvements at Dulles International Airport. 

ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: How did the home loss to Pitt impact Virginia with the computers?

Chris Graham
virginia economy
Economy, Virginia

Virginia providing $4.75M to online real-estate marketplace to assist move

Chris Graham
hike in snow
Environment, Virginia

Brace yourself, Virginia: Snow on the way Friday; second storm possible next week

Crystal Graham
earth
Op-Eds, Politics

David J. Smith: From dissonance to empathy to action

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status