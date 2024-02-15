Albemarle County: Firearm found in vehicle on elementary school property

Albemarle County Police made an arrest at a county elementary school on Wednesday after a firearm was found unattended in a vehicle on the school’s property.

Tiffany N. Hicks, 36, faces a Class 1 misdemeanor charge in the incident, which was reported at 2:30 p.m. at Murray Elementary School.

Hicks was later released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.