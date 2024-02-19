Countries
Home AG Miyares to host ‘One Pill Can Kill’ free training session in Winchester tomorrow
Health, Virginia

AG Miyares to host ‘One Pill Can Kill’ free training session in Winchester tomorrow

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Fentanyl
dea.gov

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will host a ‘One Pill Can Kill’ Fentanyl Awareness & Narcan Training session at Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The free training is open to the community and will provide resources on understanding synthetic opioids and how opioid overdoses happen, as well as providing training on how to respond to an opioid overdose emergency with the administration of Naloxone (Narcan).

Miyares launched the “One Pill Can Kill” public awareness initiative in November 2023 to help generate open, honest conversations among families about the extreme threat that counterfeit drugs and opioids pose.

Miyares will provide opening remarks before the Narcan training session begins tomorrow. Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, DEA Agent Ibrar Mian, and other community and faith leaders will also be in attendance.

The training will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

