Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home AG Miyares encourages Virginians to avoid scams with holiday shopping guide
Arts & Culture, Virginia

AG Miyares encourages Virginians to avoid scams with holiday shopping guide

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
christmas shopping online computer holiday
(© Dash – stock.adobe.com)

Attorney General Jason Miyares released a holiday shopping guide video on Friday to advise Virginians on how to protect themselves and their personal information when shopping for friends and family this holiday season.

“During the holiday season, Virginians are more likely to be donating to charities and shopping online for gifts. Scammers and bad actors know this, and try to take advantage of the stress and influx of shopping that comes this time of year,” Miyares said.

Miyares’ guide to shopping safe this holiday season:

  • Always pay with a safe, secure method. Avoid websites that require you to wire money, use gift cards, or cryptocurrency.
  • When shopping online, make sure it’s with a reputable website. Secure websites will begin with “https”.
  • Trust your gut. If a seller seems off, google it with the words “scam” or “complaint” to see if others have had negative experiences.
  • Only shop at websites or give to charities with names that you know and trust.
  • Be cautious of unsolicited requests, like phone calls, emails or text messages from unknown origins requesting donations.
  • Check if the charity and its fundraiser are registered with the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs (OCRP) within the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services by calling 804-786-1343 or online.
  • Remember: While a legitimate charity should be registered with OCRP to solicit contributions in Virginia, registration alone does not mean that the organization will be effective in using your donation.
  • And never share personal or financial information to unknown contacts.

Virginians who are worried that they’ve been scammed can file complaints with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charges against Virginia man who killed vet’s service dog go to the grand jury
2 Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution
3 Richmond internet personality faces court hearing over political satire tweet
4 Virginia State Police wants to make contact with witness in May 24 Augusta County hit-and-run
5 Staunton: Celebration of Holiday Lights on display at Gypsy Hill Park through December

Latest News

graduation caps in air
Local, Schools

Hershey Co., Dearden Foundation offer scholarship for graduating county high school seniors

Rebecca Barnabi
Jennifer McClellan Kamala Harris
Politics, U.S. & World

VP Kamala Harris breaks second U.S. Senate record with tie-breaking vote for judicial nominee

Rebecca Barnabi

America’s first woman vice president and first black vice president set another record by breaking the most tie votes in the Senate as VP.

jake groves virginia
Basketball, Sports

Inside the Numbers: Tony Bennett is sacrificing defense for offense? What?

Chris Graham

I’ve written and talked a lot lately about how Virginia coach Tony Bennett seems to be more willing these days to sacrifice on defense to try to get more offense on the floor.

Arts & Culture, U.S. & World

Corolla wild horse herd loses third member since July: Daisy ‘lived and died on her own terms’

Rebecca Barnabi
police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: Victim identified in Floyd Avenue fatal shooting on Tuesday

Crystal Graham
executive mansion Christmas gift tree growers association
Virginia

Executive Mansion receives gift of wreaths, Christmas tree from two Virginia tree farms

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Virginia elementary students decorate Sen. Warner’s office Christmas tree

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy