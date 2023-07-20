Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
AEW ‘Dynamite’ review: Mercifully, an end to The Elite-Blackpool Combat Club feud
Sports

AEW ‘Dynamite’ review: Mercifully, an end to The Elite-Blackpool Combat Club feud

Chris Graham
Published date:
aew
Logo: All Elite Wrestling

The news about AEW handing down a new set of rules about what the guys can’t do in matches was the wrestling media letting itself get worked again.

That much was obvious from the nearly hour-long Blood & Guts match on Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite,” which featured anything and everything that had supposedly been placed on the forboten list.

And it started early, with Jon “I’m Going to Drink Your Blood” Moxley introducing broken glass a few minutes in.

There was also a bed of nails, not expressly forbidden, but, come on.

Piledrivers, thumbtacks, plenty of moves on the ring apron.

If Tony Khan and whoever produced the match would have had to approve everything that was done in this one, we’re talking hours for them to go through it all.

So, yeah, the journos, who really aren’t journos, but rather are stenos, got worked again, which is how things work in the ‘rasslin news business.

The match itself was predictably whatever it was. I’ll be interested to see how the quarter-hour ratings hold up, given that it was obvious from the ring intros, which began just after the 9 p.m. ET QH, that we were in for the long haul.

I know at my little watch party, my wrestling buddy and I ended up talking baseball trade deadline stuff for a while, before shifting to working on our Moxley impressions (“I’m going to drink his spinal fluid”) around our bathroom and snack breaks, before finally settling down in the final QH, or rather, around the end of the last commercial break, circa 9:52 p.m. ET, to see how it would play out.

Even the anticipated debut of Kota Ibushi turned out to be a big dud, with Ibushi showing up way, way, way out of shape, and putting in the barest of bare minimum efforts, taking the shine off what AEW fans who cut their teeth on the strong style had hoped to see out of him.

The conclusion – surprise, The Elite came out on top; yeah, you didn’t see that coming, the company EVPs putting themselves over – is most meaningful in that, we can hope, Khan will finally move on from this snoozer of a top-line feud to whatever is next.

Quick hits

  • MJF and Adam Cole won the blind eliminator tag finale, defeating Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia with, yes, they did, with a double clothesline. FTR then came out to help get us ready for the July 29 match on “Collision” between the two teams for the AEW tag titles. This storyline with Friedman and Cole is the best thing going in AEW right now, but it has to be coming to an end soon. Or, does it?
  • Jack “Don’t Call Me Jungle Boy” Perry won the FTW title from Hook after a ref bump and a shot with the title belt that took Hook out. Good work on the mic by Taz to sell how upset he was/is at his son dropping the belt. You get the sense that Taz might break the fourth wall and get involved in this one physically at some point soon.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Glenn Youngkin’s Department of Education rolls back protections for trans youths
2 No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday night; top prize increases to $720 million
3 Who wants to be a billionaire? Wednesday might be your lucky day
4 Augusta County leaders step up pressure on Scott Seaton, backing political challenger
5 Grad transfer Jordan Minor filling void in the post for Virginia basketball

Latest News

baseball
Sports

Jarlin Susana gets first professional win: FredNats top GreenJackets, 3-0

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels drop tight 2-1 decision to Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday

Chris Graham

A late comeback effort fizzled for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a narrow 2-1 loss to the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday night at Canal Park.  

Virginia

Former Deputy Secretary of USDA, Petersburg native returns to agricultural roots at VSU

Rebecca Barnabi

A former Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has returned to Virginia State University after five years.

airport
Virginia

Virginia airports awarded another $44.6M in federal funding for improvements

Rebecca Barnabi
missing
Virginia

Chesterfield County woman hasn’t had contact with family since February

Chris Graham
tracie steger skipper in downtown Staunton
Business, Culture, Local

Staunton entrepreneur finds her voice, overcomes mental health challenges

Crystal Graham
shohei ohtani
Sports

Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy