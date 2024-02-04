Active duty servicemember sentenced for sexual acts with young girls in Hampton Roads

A Chesapeake man and active-duty service member was sentenced Wednesday to 27 years in prison for using his social media accounts to target underage girls in the Hampton Roads area.

Brandon Tyler Lindsey, 27, was an active-duty service member attached to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, N.C., who routinely travelled to his hometown.

According to court documents, at least 29 victims produced sexually explicit videos and images for his sexual gratification. He met with numerous minor females to engage in sexual acts with them with his youngest victim only 12 years old.

According to court records, he direct messaged multiple minor girls using Instagram with the same message and liked their photos. After gaining their trust, he would then request child pornography from the minors and attempt to meet in person for sexual acts.

Lindsey sometimes met with the same minors on multiple occasions over a period of years.

Sentencing was Jan. 31 by Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson.