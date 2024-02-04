Countries
Home Active duty servicemember sentenced for sexual acts with young girls in Hampton Roads
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Active duty servicemember sentenced for sexual acts with young girls in Hampton Roads

Crystal Graham
Published date:
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A Chesapeake man and active-duty service member was sentenced Wednesday to 27 years in prison for using his social media accounts to target underage girls in the Hampton Roads area.

Brandon Tyler Lindsey, 27, was an active-duty service member attached to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, N.C., who routinely travelled to his hometown.

According to court documents, at least 29 victims produced sexually explicit videos and images for his sexual gratification. He met with numerous minor females to engage in sexual acts with them with his youngest victim only 12 years old.

According to court records, he direct messaged multiple minor girls using Instagram with the same message and liked their photos. After gaining their trust, he would then request child pornography from the minors and attempt to meet in person for sexual acts.

Lindsey sometimes met with the same minors on multiple occasions over a period of years.

Sentencing was Jan. 31 by Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

