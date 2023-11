ACC Week 12 Preview: Schedule, times/TV network, Vegas betting lines for weekend

Bad news for Virginia fans planning to tune into The CW for Saturday’s game with Duke.

James Bates won’t be doing the live reads for “Fboy Island” on our game, because he’s been assigned to the Florida State-North Alabama game instead.

Shame.

Looking around the rest of the league …

We get Boston College-Pitt on national TV on Thursday. For some reason.

Louisville is only a one-point favorite at Miami. As if the ACC is going to let Miami win that game, right?

It won’t happen, but wouldn’t you love to see Wake beat Sam Hartman?

Virginia Tech is favored at home over NC State primarily because Brennan Armstrong is the QB, and Robert Anae is going to try to run a trick pass to the left guard in the red zone to win the game in the fourth quarter.

Why hasn’t Syracuse fired Dino Babers yet? Might as well get in line for the next coach.

Week 12 Schedule

Boston College at Pitt (Thursday)

Time/TV: 7 p.m., ESPN

Series: Pitt leads series, 17-15; Last meeting: Boston College, 31-30 (OT) (2020)

ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

Line: Pitt -3

No. 9 Louisville at Miami

Time/TV: Noon, ABC

Series: Miami leads series, 11-3-1; Last meeting: Miami, 47-34 (2020)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElory (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Line: Louisville -1

Duke at Virginia

Time/TV: 3 p.m., The CW

Series: Virginia leads series, 40-34; Last meeting: Duke, 38-17 (2022)

The CW Network: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Wes Bryant (sideline)

Line: Duke -3.5

Wake Forest at No. 20 Notre Dame

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., NBC

Series: Notre Dame leads series, 5-0; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 56-27 (2018)

NBC: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Lewis Johnson (sideline)

Line: Notre Dame -24.5

No. 22 North Carolina at Clemson

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Series: Clemson leads series, 39-19-1; Last meeting: Clemson, 39-10 (2022)

ESPN: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Line: Clemson -6.5

NC State at Virginia Tech

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 28-19-4; Last meeting: NC State, 22-21 (2022)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline)

Line: Virginia Tech -3

North Alabama at No. 4 Florida State

Time/TV: 6:30 p.m., The CW

Series: First Meeting; Last Meeting: N/A

The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline)

Line: Florida State n/a

Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Time/TV: 8 p.m., ACCN

Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 3-1; Last meeting: Syracuse, 37-20 (2020)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline)

Line: Georgia Tech -6.5