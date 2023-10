ACC Football Week 8: Schedule, TV, Vegas odds for five-game Saturday slate

Now that we’re into the heart of the conference schedule, we’re down to five games, all on Saturday, this week in ACC Football.

Louisville, NC State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech are on byes this week.

Two interesting prime-time games – a Top 25 matchup in Tallahassee with Duke and FSU, and Clemson and Miami down in Coral Gables, the loser there getting their third L in conference play.

Schedule

Boston College at Georgia Tech

Time/TV: Noon, ACCN

Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 7-4; Last meeting: Boston College, 41-30 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline)

Line: Georgia Tech -4.5

Pitt at Wake Forest

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Pitt leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: Pitt, 45-21 (2021)

ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline)

Line: Wake Forest -1

Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina

Time/TV: 6:30 p.m., The CW

Series: North Carolina leads series, 66-58-4; Last meeting: North Carolina, 31-28 (2022)

The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline)

Line: North Carolina -22.5

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Series: Florida State leads series, 21-0; Last meeting: Florida State, 56-35 (2020)

ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Line: Florida State -13.5

Clemson at Miami

Time/TV: 8 p.m., ACCN

Series: Clemson leads series, 7-6; Last meeting: Clemson, 40-10 (2022)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline)

Line: Clemson -3.5