ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Finally, we can put all the ACC expansion talk on the shelf as the focus now shifts to the field. ACC football 2023 kicks off this weekend.

As usual, some of Week 1 matchups aren’t exactly must-see TV, but it’s better than talking about who is coming and who is leaving the conference.

There are two ACC games on the slate: Clemson at Duke and Louisville at Georgia Tech.

The marquee matchup is a Top 10 showdown in Orlando between FSU and LSU.

The Seminoles are ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25, while Clemson starts the season at No. 9.

From the start, both Clemson and FSU appear to be the cream-of-the-crop in the conference, but there are some capable challengers lurking in the weeds.

The conference scrapped its two-division format, and every school is battling to finish in the top two spots and earn a December trip to Charlotte in the ACC Championship Game.

The conference has plenty of depth, with UNC, Miami is poised to push to the top.

So, this is how I rank them entering Week 1.

Subject to change, weekly.