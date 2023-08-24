Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
AAA: Gas prices down four cents, but tropical weather could push them higher
Economy, U.S.

AAA: Gas prices down four cents, but tropical weather could push them higher

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© fred goldstein – stock.adobe.com)

The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped four cents since last week, despite growing gas demand, reports AAA.

One reason for the decreases is that the price of oil has been holding steady below $80 per barrel, but with the Labor Day holiday travel weekend approaching, and uncertainty in terms of what appears to be a developing tropical-weather season, there could be upward pressure on the horizon.

“Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices,” said Morgan Dean, a AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand jumped slightly from 8.85 to 8.91 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly from 216.2 to 217.6 million bbl.

Although demand increased, growing stock levels contributed to pushing prices lower.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

stephen strasburg
Sports

Report: Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg set to announce retirement

Chris Graham
climate change
Environment, Op/Eds

Are carbon offsets an effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

EarthTalk

Are carbon offsets an effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, or are they just corporate greenwashing with little if any environmental impact?

lynchburg
Police, Virginia

Lynchburg Police seek information on missing, endangered 20-year-old woman

Chris Graham

The Lynchburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old female.

Sports

Durham Bulls defeat Norfolk Tides, 3-1, snapping Tides’ winning streak at four

Chris Graham
abortion health sign protest rights women
Politics, U.S.

South Carolina ‘one of the most pro-life states in America’ with six-week abortion ban

Rebecca Barnabi
vote
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Farm Bureau committee endorses 101 candidates for 2023 election

Rebecca Barnabi
Events, Local

Mixed media works by New York artist on display at Washington & Lee through October

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy