8 Virginia drops series opener at Notre Dame, 10-7

Notre Dame (21-15, 9-10 ACC) slugged six home runs in the series opener on Friday to come away with a 10-7 victory over No. 8 Virginia (32-7, 12-7 ACC) at Frank Eck Stadium.

Griff O’Ferrall and Ethan O’Donnell, the top two batters in the UVA lineup, combined to go 6-for-9 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI.

O’Donnell hit his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot to right center in the ninth inning.

Casey Saucke also put forth a multi-hit performance, his third in the last five games, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

The Cavalier offense collected 10 hits, the fifth double-digit hit effort in the last six games.

The loss marked the third time this season UVA has a lost a game despite scoring seven or more runs.