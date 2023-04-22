Countries
#8 Virginia drops series opener at Notre Dame, 10-7
#8 Virginia drops series opener at Notre Dame, 10-7

Chris Graham
Published date:

uva logo blueNotre Dame (21-15, 9-10 ACC) slugged six home runs in the series opener on Friday to come away with a 10-7 victory over No. 8 Virginia (32-7, 12-7 ACC) at Frank Eck Stadium.

Griff O’Ferrall and Ethan O’Donnell, the top two batters in the UVA lineup, combined to go 6-for-9 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI.

O’Donnell hit his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot to right center in the ninth inning.

Casey Saucke also put forth a multi-hit performance, his third in the last five games, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

The Cavalier offense collected 10 hits, the fifth double-digit hit effort in the last six games.

The loss marked the third time this season UVA has a lost a game despite scoring seven or more runs.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

