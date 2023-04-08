7 Virginia, behind four homers, romps in series opener with #20 Miami, 14-2

No. 7 Virginia (26-4, 9-4 ACC) remained unbeaten at Disharoon Park with a 14-2 victory over No. 20 Miami (20-10, 8-5 ACC) on Friday.

The Cavaliers are 18-0 at home in 2023 and have matched a program record with their 19th consecutive home win dating back to last season.

Virginia scored the first 13 runs of the game, including seven in its first three trips to the plate. The Cavaliers equaled their season-high with four home runs in the contest, including two off the bat of sophomore Casey Saucke.

UVA starting pitcher Brian Edgington turned in the longest outing by a UVA pitcher this year by tossing seven innings of one-run baseball. The righthander matched a season-high with 10 strikeouts and scattered four hits to improve to 6-0 on the year. Edgington has allowed two earned runs in his last 17 innings pitched and has lowered his season ERA to 1.59.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jake Gelof hit his team-best 10th home run of the season and 35th of his career, moving him into a tie for second place on UVA’s all-time list. He’s two shy of matching the career program record of 37, held by E.J. Anderson (1995-98).

Virginia and Miami will continue the series on Saturday with a 3 p.m. first pitch at Disharoon Park. The Cavaliers will have righthander Nick Parker (3-0) on the mound. He will be opposed by Miami righty Alejandro Rosario (2-3).