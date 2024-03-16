15 Virginia outslugs #7 Wake Forest in series opener, winning 16-10

Fifteenth-ranked Virginia gave up double-digit runs for the third straight time in ACC play.

For the second straight time, the ‘Hoos came out on top.

UVA (15-3, 2-2 ACC) put up an eight-spot in the sixth to go ahead for good in a 16-10 win over #7 Wake Forest (12-5, 1-3 ACC) in the teams’ series opener on Friday at Disharoon Park.

So, first, to the concerns, about pitching. Starter Cullen McKay (1-0, 3.79 ERA) was knocked out in the third after giving up seven runs on four hits and four walks.

The bullpen saved the day. After Virginia fell behind 9-7 in the third, Wake could only muster five hits over its final six turns at the plate, with Jack O’Connor, the opening day starter, putting in three innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and striking out four.

At the plate, Griff O’Ferrall was 3-for-6 with three runs scored and three RBI. Two of the leadoff man’s hits came in the sixth inning.

Graduate student Jacob Ference double twice and hit his second homer of the year in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate.

Virginia and Wake, both of whom played in the 2023 College World Series, will meet for Game 2 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers will have lefty Evan Blanco (1-0) on the mound, and he will be opposed by Wake Forest righthander Chase Burns (3-0).

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m., and the game will air live on ACC Network.