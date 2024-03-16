Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home #15 Virginia outslugs #7 Wake Forest in series opener, winning 16-10
Baseball, Sports

#15 Virginia outslugs #7 Wake Forest in series opener, winning 16-10

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© Neuroshock – stock.adobe.com)

Fifteenth-ranked Virginia gave up double-digit runs for the third straight time in ACC play.

For the second straight time, the ‘Hoos came out on top.

UVA (15-3, 2-2 ACC) put up an eight-spot in the sixth to go ahead for good in a 16-10 win over  #7 Wake Forest (12-5, 1-3 ACC) in the teams’ series opener on Friday at Disharoon Park.

So, first, to the concerns, about pitching. Starter Cullen McKay (1-0, 3.79 ERA) was knocked out in the third after giving up seven runs on four hits and four walks.

The bullpen saved the day. After Virginia fell behind 9-7 in the third, Wake could only muster five hits over its final six turns at the plate, with Jack O’Connor, the opening day starter, putting in three innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits and striking out four.

At the plate, Griff O’Ferrall was 3-for-6 with three runs scored and three RBI. Two of the leadoff man’s hits came in the sixth inning.

Graduate student Jacob Ference double twice and hit his second homer of the year in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate.

Virginia and Wake, both of whom played in the 2023 College World Series, will meet for Game 2 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers will have lefty Evan Blanco (1-0) on the mound, and he will be opposed by Wake Forest righthander Chase Burns (3-0).

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m., and the game will air live on ACC Network.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT
2 Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?
3 NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament
4 Virginia Lottery: Jackpot for Mega Millions drawing increases to $815 million
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

uva nc state o'connell
Basketball, Sports

I’ll be the bad guy here: Tony Bennett misplayed the final 5.3 seconds of regulation

Chris Graham
uva isaac mckneely nc state
Basketball, Sports

Back on the bubble: Virginia collapses in all respects, falls to NC State in OT

Chris Graham

Virginia may have just epic collapsed its way out of the NCAA Tournament.

Local, Schools

Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE

Rebecca Barnabi

Waynesboro Education Farm Educator Ryan Blosser introduced himself to Kate Collins Middle School students with a special guest. 

climate change protest
Climate/Environment, US & World

How do different regions of the U.S. compare in vulnerability to impending climate threats?

Roddy Scheer
ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: How did Virginia’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal win impact its computer rankings?

Chris Graham
charlottesville rally
Politics, US & World

Election of white nationalist unsettles Oklahoma town, recall vote scheduled for April 2

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: What can UVA do about its continued woeful free-throw shooting?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status