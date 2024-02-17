Countries
Home #14 Virginia opens 2024 season with come-from-behind 10-8 win over Hofstra
Baseball, Sports

#14 Virginia opens 2024 season with come-from-behind 10-8 win over Hofstra

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© Todd Taulman – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia, fresh off its appearance in the 2023 College World Series, needed three runs in the bottom of the eighth to escape with a 10-8 win over Hofstra in its 2024 season opener on Friday.

Playing in front of 3,575 fans in Disharoon Park, UVA got solo homers from Griff O’Ferrall and Harrison Didawick, and two-hit days from Anthony Stephan and Henry Ford.

Starting pitcher Jack O’Connor got touched up for four runs, three earned, on eight hits in four innings of work, and reliever Kevin Jaxel was charged with three runs on three hits in two and two-thirds, including a game-tying solo shot that he surrendered to Hofstra centerfielder Matt Pelcher in the eighth.

UVA broke an 7-7 tie in the eighth by taking advantage of four walks, two passed balls and two wild pitches.

Aidan Teel, in his collegiate debut, struck out the final two batters with the tying run on second base to seal the victory.

Hofstra had two hits and plated an unearned run in the first inning to grab the initial advantage. The Pride had leads of 1-0 and 4-1 on the day.

O’Ferrall, UVA’s first batter of the game, evened the game up with a 415-foot blast into the left field bleachers, the second home run of his career.

After falling behind 4-1, the Cavaliers plated six runs in the top of the sixth. Ford’s first collegiate hit, a single up the middle, tied the game at four. Didawick gave UVA a 7-4 cushion with a two-run homer to left-center to cap the rally.

The homer was his fifth of Didawick’s career.

After Hofstra tied the game on the Pelcher homer, Casey Saucke, who plated the go-ahead run in the sixth, scored on a passed ball to give UVA an 8-7 lead.

Didawick and Jacob Ference each came around on wild pitches to make it a three-run frame.

Teel came on to pitch in the ninth with runners on first and second and gave up an RBI single to Alex McCoy. He fanned the final two batters to close the game up, earning his first career save.

The second game of a three-game set against Hofstra will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Disharoon Park. The Cavaliers will have sophomore lefthander Evan Blanco on the mound, and he will be opposed by Hofstra righty Steven Kaenzig.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

